Nasrallah: the Liberation of Palestine is Imminent

April 27, 2022

Translation: Resistance News

Speech of Hezbollah Secretary-General Sayed Hassan Nasrallah on the Al-Quds (Jerusalem) pulpit on the eve of the International Al-Quds Day, April 26, 2022.

Al-Quds International Day is celebrated every last Friday of the Holy Month of Ramadan. This year, it will be held on Friday 29th. Before this occasion, a Virtual Quds Forum is held each year via video conference, as a “Unified Platform” that gathers leaders, officials, and personalities from the regional Axis of Resistance.

The speakers were Hezbollah Secretary-General Sayed Hassan Nasrallah, Hamas politburo chief Ismail Haniyeh, Palestinian Islamic Jihad Secretary-General Ziyad Al-Nakhalah, Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine Deputy Secretary-General Abu Ahmad Fouad, Iraqi Fatah Alliance chief Hadi Al-Amiri, Grand Mufti of Iraq Sheikh Mahdi al-Sumaida’i, Archbishop of Sebastia from the Greek Orthodox Patriarchate of Al-Quds Atallah Hanna, Yemen’s AnsarAllah leader Abdul-Malik Al-Houthi, Preacher of Al-Aqsa Mosque Sheikh Ikrima Sabri, Bahrein’s religious leader Cheikh Issa Qassem, Secretary-General of the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine’s General Command Talal Naji.

Source: video.moqawama.org

Translation: resistancenews.org

Once again, comes upon us this great occasion, the occasion of faith, jihad and devotion, I mean the International Day of Al-Quds (Jerusalem) or the International Al-Quds Day.

Day after day, becomes clear to us the extent of the greatness and wisdom that was manifested in Imam Khomeini’s – may God be pleased with him – Declaration of the last Friday of the blessed month of Ramadan as an International Day for Al-Quds and his call to the peoples of the (Islamic) Nation, of the world and to the whole world to revive this occasion and consider it a central day for Al-Quds, Palestine, the people of Palestine and this great historical battle.

This becomes clear day after day when we see that this issue is buzzing with life again, you find more supporters, helpers & sympathizers for it, thinkers, theorists, as well as Mujahideen (fighters) who are ready to sacrifice for it, while the enemy’s strategy from the beginning – meaning the enemy who established this entity, I mean the World Arrogance (Imperialism), the Zionist movement, and those who cooperated with them behind the scenes, be it governments and regimes in the Arab world –, their strategy was to bet on time, that this issue be forgotten with time, that this issue be consumed by events, and becomes forgotten and forsaken with time, and that the peoples of the Middle East, including the Palestinian people, with all the challenges, trials and difficulties they face, will in one way or another abandon this issue or, at the very least, it will not remain at the top of the priority list.

Their strategy has always been betting on the despair of the Palestinian people, of our peoples and of our (Islamic) Nation, on their despair and frustration, and on the belief that there is no horizon before us, and we only have to surrender and accept the crumbs that are offered to the Palestinians in Palestine, and to the rest of the peoples of the region in the issues that are still pending with the usurping entity, whether with Lebanon or Syria, for example.

So their bet was on forgetfulness, on fatigue, despair, frustration, and ultimately on surrender and acceptance. But what is happening is the exact opposite, thanks to the blessing of faith and jihad, the blessing of sacrifices and insight expressed by countries, forces, movements and peoples of the Axis of Resistance, this faith, this presence, this perseverance, this challenge, this hard work, made the results completely different.

Today, Al-Quds returns to be the target issue, and the main issue and the axis of all the Axis of Resistance. That is why this year the title or slogan “Al-Quds is the axis” was launched. Our axis, the growing Axis of Resistance, should in truth also be called “the Axis of Al-Quds”, because in fact, Al-Quds is the central point that unites these countries, peoples, movements, parties, resistance factions and all elites, whether in the Axis of Resistance or at the level of the peoples of the (Islamic) Nation.

Al-Quds today returns to the thought, awareness, emotion, feelings and conscience, but most importantly it also returns with force to the field, rather to all fields. For the sake of Al-Quds today, real armies, strong and powerful fighters are built, with great strength, their minds, eyes, hearts and souls are fixed to Al-Quds and are tied to it. Al-Quds returns today and it has a sword in Gaza, defending it as it happened last year in the Battle of the Sword of Al-Quds. In the past days and weeks of Ramadan, we witnessed how the Battle of Al-Quds was strongly present in the conscience of the Palestinian people and also in the mind of the enemy, the enemy’s calculations, the enemy’s decisions, and the enemy’s fear.

Al-Quds returns and today has an axis that gathers to create its strong and solid regional equation in order first to protect it, and secondly to liberate it, God willing. I am confirming this equation today, equation on which we are working to complete all its strong, solid and integrated elements, God willing.

Al-Quds and its people in Palestine return today, inside the territories occupied in 1948 and in Gaza, making epics that shake the entity, as happened in the past few days, and prove to this entity and its masters in the world that this proud, oppressed, steadfast, patient and Mujaheed Palestinian people cannot forget, cannot despair, and cannot make concessions or surrender, and he will never leave his land, no matter how crushing the daily pressures imposed on him, how difficult his life is, and how great his sacrifices are. In the end, the one who will have to leave is the (Zionist) occupier and the usurper.

Al-Quds, o brothers and sisters, is the responsibility of the entire (Islamic) Nation, and we in Hezbollah as part of this Nation consider ourselves in the front line, in the front line along with our dear brothers and honorable Mujahideen in the Palestinian resistance factions. We work from this position and bear all the consequences and pressures and we look forward to the day when Al-Quds will return to its people and to the Nation.

We know that the most important reason for what we are exposed to in Lebanon as well as to what countries and resistance movements in our region are subjected to, everyone who belongs to this line, to this axis, to this idea, to this origin, to this goal, the siege, sanctions and restrictions we are subjected to at the international and regional and Interior levels, the main goal of all this pressure is to force us to abandon Al-Quds and Palestine, to abandon the logic of Resistance and the culture of Resistance, its real goal is to push us all to surrender to the will of the United States of America and Israel to establish the existence of the usurping entity, and also to accept normalization in all forms of normalization with this entity by all countries in the region, and also accept the crumbs that are presented to the Palestinian people and the peoples of the region.

We consider that steadfastness here in the face of these restrictions, siege, terrorism and threats, is an essential part of the battle of Resistance from the battle of destiny, the future and the making of the future, and just as killing, assassination and wars have not brought us down, the siege, pressure, terrorism and defamation will not bring us down.

We and all the honorable people in this (Islamic) Nation have a date with Al-Quds, God willing, to pray in it (once it is Liberated). This is our covenant with Al-Quds, this is our covenant with our proud Palestinian people, and this is our covenant with all our dear martyrs who perished on the road to Al-Quds, men and women, young and old in all the Middle East, in Palestine and Lebanon, Syria, Jordan, Egypt and all the neighboring countries who suffered directly from the Israeli aggression and the existence of this entity. And this is our covenant with our great martyrs, with our leaders and our elders in Palestine, Lebanon, Syria, Iraq, Iran and Yemen, foremost among them is the martyr of Al-Quds, the great and inspiring leader, Hajj Qassem Soleimani, may God Almighty be pleased with him, who spent his honorable life in the service of this goal, this path, and this Axis, and witnessed many of his jihad and sacrifices of this axis, and witnessed many of his victories, and was always eager to witness the great and decisive victory to come, God willing.

With the blessing of this pure blood, and with loyalty to it, we will complete our path no matter how great the sacrifices, threats, difficulties and dangers, and as we have passed all the previous harsh stages and moved from victory to victory, we, with the help of God Almighty, are standing on the threshold of the great, huge and final victory that we see very close, God willing.

And, God willing, we will continue together hand in hand and shoulder to shoulder of all the Resistance factions, all the Resistance movements, all the peoples of the Resistance, all the countries of the Resistance. We will break all chains, foil all conspiracies, all the daggers that try to stab us in our backs and in our chests will fall, and our Qibla (aim) and our real battle will be to create complete freedom for the sanctities, and Al-Quds will remain the title, goal and foundation, and it is the Axis.

Peace be upon you all, and the mercy and blessings of God.

***

Nasrallah: the Palestinian People is Unbreakable

Speech by Hezbollah Secretary General Sayed Hassan Nasrallah on April 11, 2022, about the internal situation in Lebanon.

Source : video.moqawama.org

Translation: resistancenews.org

[…] I must begin with Palestine as an introduction, to say that we must have the utmost deference, respect and pride in the heroism displayed by the Palestinian youth, men and women, in the heroic deeds of its children and old people, in their great faith in God and their cause, in their enormous courage and strength and determination that goes to the point of risking death to shape a dignified life for their people and their country, and hoping to liberate their holy places, the holy places of the entire (Islamic) Nation.

Likewise, we must have the utmost deference and respect for the families of the martyrs, the fathers, mothers and relatives, and their clear, strong, lucid and decisive stances, and for the endurance of this fighting and patient people despite a long history of massacres. These days we commemorate the Deir Yassin massacre, which took place in April 1948. Despite a long history of massacres and wars, the latest being the Battle of the Sword of Al-Quds (in May 2021), despite expulsion, oppression, exile, refugee and displacement camps, abandonment, stabbing in the back even by countries, regimes and organizations that were supposed to stand by the Palestinian people.

Israel killed 547 child during the 51 day war on Gaza. 68% of them were under 12 y/o, with 164 killed in drone strikes.



3,374 child was injured, including 1,000 permanently.



Not a single Israeli official had been held to account for the deaths by the Western countries. https://t.co/NMpNsV9ejc pic.twitter.com/oRHvTnMwaN — Lebanese News and Updates (@LebUpdate) April 17, 2022

What is happening these days has quite grandiose implications and consequences with regard to the struggle against the (Israeli) enemy, the future of Palestine and the future of the temporary entity that is the usurping Israeli entity. Of course, one of the most important consequences and implications of what has happened in the last few days, implications of real strategic importance to me, is what we have been talking about for years, but in the last few days I have been reading statements by Israeli commentators, analysts and journalists who recognize this truth that we have been talking about for many years: it is completely illusory and wrong to bet on the despair of the Palestinian people, on the collapse of their will, on their renunciation and abandonment of Palestine, the Palestinian cause and the holy places. Since 1948, and even before 1948 and until today, this people inherits (its sacred cause) from one generation to the next, and the young men and women whose names we have heard and whose pictures we have seen on television, who belong to this new generation of Palestinians, all inherit the Resistance, the endurance, the cause, the jihad, the yearning for martyrdom and struggle, generation after generation.

22 Palestinians killed in 2 weeks:



Where’s the outrage in the MSM. pic.twitter.com/P6u0ZMLw7U — Bint (@PalBint) April 16, 2022

If the Israelis imagine that the normalization of their relations with some Arab countries, the visits of some normalizing Arab officials to the temporary Zionist entity, if they imagine that this official abandonment and neglect of the Arab countries (towards the Palestinian cause) can lead the Palestinian people to abandon their cause and accept the crumbs offered to them, as they had hoped with the Deal of the Century, they are deluding themselves.

Today, thank God, Zionist commentators, analysts and writers themselves are beginning to state this truth, that despite all that has happened, Israel faces an invincible people, which it is impossible to subdue, to bring to its knees, to impose solutions on. There is no other way out than to respond to their demands, to their rights, even if it is only the minimum of their rights. This is what (leading) Israelis say. For (they recognize that) more confrontation can only bring (Israel) more humiliation and defeat, and that they will only find (in the Palestinians) more courage, endurance, faith, determination and readiness to persevere on this path until the end.

In any case, what is happening in and around Palestine requires that we dwell on it at length and talk about it in detail, which I do not have time to do (in this speech devoted to the Lebanese domestic situation), but we will have the opportunity to do so on the International Day of Al-Quds on the last Friday of Ramadan (on April 27, during which I will make, as usual, a long speech devoted exclusively to this issue), where we will be able to express our support and the support of the peoples of the (Islamic) Nation for the Palestinian cause. I call on the Muslim world in general and Lebanon in particular to participate massively in this Day. For our part, we will hold a large popular celebration in the southern suburbs of Beirut, and I call on all my brothers and sisters, all those who support the Palestinian cause, to demonstrate on this day to express our support for this people and its cause, and our participation in its struggle and its inevitable victory, with the grace of God the Most High and Exalted. […]

