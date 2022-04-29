Iran backs Palestinian resistance, condemns normalization: Khamenei

Posted on by martyrashrakat

April 29 2022

Source: Al Mayadeen

By Al Mayadeen Net

Iranian leader Sayyed Ali Khamenei says Al-Quds Day changed the balance of power against the Israeli occupation and underscores Iran’s support for the Palestinian resistance.

Iranian leader Sayyed Ali Khamenei

Al-Quds Day is a message to all the Muslims of the world; all the days of the year should be Al-Quds Day, for it is the core of Palestine, Iranian leader Sayyed Ali Khamenei said Friday on the occasion of Al-Quds day.

“On Al-Quds Day this year, everything foretells a new balance of power in the region,” he added, hailing the valiant people of Palestine who are “showing steadfastness every day.”

Regarding the latest developments surrounding occupied Palestine, Sayyed Khamenei highlighted how the world is seeing the biggest supporter of the Israeli occupation – the United States – suffering from successive defeats.

“The oppressive occupation is floundering in the political and military arenas […] it has grown insane due to the revolt in the Jenin Camp after killing hundreds [there] years ago,” the Iranian leader underlined.

“All Palestinians demand military confrontation with the usurping entity. That is evidence of their preparedness for battle,” Sayyed Khamenei underlined.

“Palestine as a whole has switched to the path of resistance […] no solution can be reached without the will of the Palestinian people, and this nullifies all the previous agreements reached with the occupation,” the leader underlined.

“The strength of the resistance is the sole thing capable of solving the issues of the Ummah, especially the Palestinian cause,” he explained.

Ukraine vs. Palestine

He also commented on the situation surrounding Ukraine, criticizing the West for its stance on the war. “The charlatans, the so-called champions of human rights, who are voicing their support for Ukraine, have their mouths muzzled when it comes to Palestine.”

“The Resistance is fighting against global terrorism, helping the Yemeni people in the war waged on them, and confronting the occupation in Palestine,” Khamenei stressed.

“O people of Palestine in the West Bank, the ’48 territories, and the refugee camps, you make up the majority in the confrontation,” he stressed, underlining that Iran was a supporter of and an aid to the Resistance in occupied Palestine, and “we condemn the treacherous leaning of normalization with Israel,” leader Khamenei said.

At the conclusion of his speech, the leader called on the Islamic World, especially the youth, to increase their presence in the fight against the Israeli occupation.

Several Arab and Islamic countries are commemorating Al-Quds day through several popular demonstrations in several cities in support of occupied Palestine and the Palestinian cause and resistance.

Share this: Share

Facebook

Twitter



Email

Like this: Like Loading... Related

Filed under: Khamenei, Palestine, Palestinians | Tagged: 48 Palestinians, International Quds Day, Jenin, Jenin: A new Gaza, Occupied W Bank, Palestinian cause, Palestinian Resistance, Ukraine vs. Palestine |