Zeinab Soleimani: Road to Al-Quds liberation passes through resistance

April 29, 2022

Source: Al Mayadeen

By Al Mayadeen Net

The daughter of martyr Lieutenant General Qassem Soleimani, Zeinab, sends a message to Palestinians on the occasion of Al-Quds day, affirming her solidarity with Palestine and the Palestinian struggle.

Zeinab Soleimani: Road to liberate Al-Quds passes through resistance

The daughter of martyr Lieutenant General Qassem Soleimani, Zeinab, said that Al-Quds day is an opportunity to keep the Palestinian cause alive and shield it from oblivion.

Soleimani said in a message, on the occasion of Al-Quds day, that “it is clear today that the new generations are seeking to achieve the goal of liberating Al-Quds Al-Sharif with greater enthusiasm, awareness, and a stronger will,” stressing that “the consequence will be the eradication of the Zionist entity”.

Today is #AlQudsDay, a day to show your support for the #Palestinian cause and to stand in solidarity with the Palestinian people in face of the atrocious Israeli occupation.#Palestine #AlQudsDay2022 pic.twitter.com/sWwx2qcb3u — Al Mayadeen English (@MayadeenEnglish) April 29, 2022

She also emphasized that “the frontline that Palestinian youth established against the Zionist entity, and the confrontation against the aggressors and their allies, threatened the fragile regime occupying Al-Quds from within, and endangered the entity’s security in every way.”

She went on to say that the new generation realized that the road to liberating Al-Quds passes through the resistance, which is why they are more enthusiastic and impulsive.

“What makes the Palestinian resistance more brilliant today is the active presence of heroic Palestinian girls and brave Palestinian women on the battlefield,” Soleimani added.

Commenting on the footage of a Palestinian girl throwing stones at the occupation forces in defense of Al-Aqsa Mosque, by saying: “Sister, know that we are by your side in the fight against the occupiers of your house until the last drop of blood, and we will strengthen your firm grip against the despicable and accursed Zionist aggressors, as did my martyr father.”

a Palestinian girl throwing stones at the occupation forces in defense of Al-Aqsa Mosque. (Archive)

“I bow before your firm determination, you Palestinian youth who insist on continuing the path of the martyrs of the resistance,” Soleimani added, concluding, “I promise you that I will be the caller to your glorious historical epic until the final victory over the Zionist enemy and your proud return to the homeland.”

