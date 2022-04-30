Heroic Operation in “Ariel” Settlement, Zionist Soldier Killed

April 30 2022

By Staff

A Zionist security guard has been killed on Friday midnight after Palestinian resistance men opened fire at him at the entrance of Ariel settlement near Salfit in the occupied West Bank.

According to ‘Israeli’ Ynet website, the perpetrators managed to flee the place as the Zionist military, police, and Shabak forces are still searching for the suspects.

The Zionist military declared a state of alertness to hunt the perpetrators, and blocked the nearby roads, as the neighboring settlements intensified security measures fearing any militants’ infiltration.

Meanwhile, ‘Israeli’ army spokesman requested that Hebrew media outlets delete the video circulating that shows how the operation was carried out.

A heroic operation targeting the guard of the settlement of Ariel
Security alert experienced by the Israeli occupation forces in the West Bank

