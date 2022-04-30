Thousands of Synagogues Will Be Desecrated If Zionists Violate Al-Aqsa Mosque Anymore: Sinwar

Posted on by uprootedpalestinians

April 30, 2022

Hamas Chief in Gaza Strip, Yahya Sinwar, praised the heroic Palestinian operations against the Zionist enemy, adding that the entire axis of resistance will be ready to defend Al-Quds.

“The Zionist entity is weaker than a spider’s web,” the political leader of the Palestinian Islamic Resistance Movement said on Saturday, while praising Palestinian men and women resisting the Israeli occupation and defending the Al-Aqsa Mosque.

In this sense, Sinwar has stressed that the Resistance is responsible for defending the Islamic sanctities, branding some Arab regimes as traitors for normalizing ties with the Israeli regime and providing a security coordination with the enemy.

Recalling that Zionist settlers storm the Al-Aqsa Mosque under the protection of Israeli troops, Sinwar warned the Zionist enemy against desecrating the Holy Shrine.

“Thousands of Synagogues will be desecrated if the Zionist acts of storming Al-Aqsa Mosque recur,” Sinwar threatened.

“Our people must prepare for a great battle if the occupation does not cease its aggression against the Al-Aqsa Mosque,” Sinwar adds.

Reiterating the Palestinian people’s willingness to make sacrifices to protect the Al-Aqsa Mosque, the senior Hamas official has stressed that ‘Israel’ is weaker than a spider web.

