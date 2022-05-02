Nearly Half of ‘Israeli’ Youths Pessimistic about ’Israel’s’ Future, 33% Think of Leaving

Posted on by martyrashrakat

May 2 2022

By Staff, Agencies

A new survey of young Zionist occupiers found that nearly half of the population in the occupied territories is not optimistic about the future of the ‘Israeli’ entity, while more than one-third of people are thinking about immigration to find jobs and improve their lives.

The poll was conducted by the ‘Israeli’ Fenima research center as part of an investigation to find a solution to reduce social fragmentation within the Zionist society.

The research center described its findings, which were published by the Hebrew-language ‘Israel’ Hayom daily newspaper on Sunday, as “worrying” and wrote that 33% of ‘Israeli’ youths are considering immigration from the occupied lands. Also, 44% of them feel there is no future for the regime.

Issues such as rising living costs, security situation and social divisions are among other reasons for young ‘Israeli’ adults to mull over leaving the occupied territories.

The poll highlighted that 40% of the respondents have cited rising costs for such a potential decision, while 22% of those asked have blamed poor security situation.

Social divisions have been described as the main immigration reason for 18% of those surveyed.

Many scholars and writers have already pointed to the theory of “Collapse from Within” regarding the future of ‘Israel,’ considering the three factors of economic crisis, poor security situation and social divisions.

There has been intense public anger in recent month in the ‘Israeli’-occupied territories over rising costs, after the price of both gasoline and electricity, as well as basic goods, went up.

According to the Economist Intelligence Unit’s [EIU] Worldwide Cost of Living index, the coastal city of Tel Aviv is ranked the most expensive city in the world.

Tel Aviv rose to the top spot from fifth place last year, beating out Paris and Singapore, which were tied for second place.

Its move up the ladder is partly due to the increases in transport and grocery prices.

Property prices in Tel Aviv have also risen, particularly in residential areas, although they are not considered part of the index, added the EIU.

Earlier this year, thousands of Zionist occupiers held a mass demonstration in Tel Aviv to voice their resentment against the soaring cost of living in the city, which is estimated to have become the most expensive metropolis in the world to live in.

