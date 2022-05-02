Will Azovstal Plant Azov fighters withhold Mariupol civilians from the UN and RedCross?

Posted on by uprootedpalestinians

Nationalists are now demanding evacuation

April 30, 2022

By Jim W. Dean, Managing Editor

Another attempt to evacuate civilians from Azovstal via UN and Red Cross negotiations

…from SouthFront

Update: 3:57 EST – From the New York Times: About 20 women and children have been evacuated from Mariupol’s embattled Azovstal steel plant, according to a Ukrainian commander in the factory and Russian state media.

The news came amid United Nations-backed efforts to broker a ceasefire to allow hundreds of trapped civilians and Ukrainian fighters escape the factory, the last bastion of resistance in the besieged city of Mariupol.

JD comment to the above: For perspective, a hundred civilians had been estimated yesterday, but the Azov people would never give a count, because Kiev had pulled a 1000 figure out of its butt, to get bigger press coverage and the Azov people did not want to piss off Kiev.

Don’t expect Western media to print a retraction, or even an ongoing score sheet in its lies being exposed. It thinks it has cover simply by saying the lies came from ‘official sources’.

[ Editor’s Note: God only knows if this attempt will succeed. The US and NATO could have sprung these civilians simply by telling the Azov people that if they did not release them, their asses would be grass even if Azov got out alive.

That said, the Azov war crimes in Mariupol could be the trial of the century, which should include all the Azov fighters. But their defense would be that they were trained and working for the US and NATO from before the 2014 Maidan coup, and the US approved every atrocity they had engaged in.

One of the reasons the US pulled out of the International Criminal Court was that its own list of war crimes was growing longer and longer. I suspect the US legal people strongly pushed for the pull out, as they saw no real defense they could put up at the ICC.

NATO and the US have put the world economies in a hostage situation, via the inflation that they are captive to, and the sanctions on Russian fertilizer may spur greater food insecurity. The Ukraine war might create the largest flood of refugees that we have seen in modern times.

Gosh, who could possibly want something like that to happen, where they could later come in and buy assets for pennies on the dollar.

We need to rethink who the real enemy is, and where the grifters are, and why their political and military establishments protect them when they are attacking so many innocent people economically only because they want to put NATO forces on the Russian border in Ukraine.

So far, I see almost zero opposition to this senseless war which could be negotiated without all of this devastation.

Any people that would prevent a peaceful resolution would be purely evil, and all will be known if that path is pursued, but at what cost? Hapless war commander Biden wants to shovel $33 billion to Ukraine, where about $5 billion will be stolen right off the top, as that is the national sport for politicians there… Jim W. Dean ]

An Azov cmdr’s doodling notebook captured, strongly suggests the rumors are true that they are neo-Nazs, but the West, including Germany, still supports them. What’s up wid dat?

First published April 30, 2022

On April 30, another attempt was made to evacuate civilians from the facilities of the Azovstal plant in the city of Mariupol. According to various estimations, about a hundred civilians are taken hostage in the basements.

They mainly include families of the Ukrainian Azov nationalist regiment, workers of the Azovstal plant and civilians from the neighboring districts who were lured and blocked in the facilities. There are a lot of children and women.

The Russian military regularly declared a ceasefire so that Ukrainian nationalists could surrender and allow civilians to leave. The Azov commanders have not used their chances yet.

This time, the UN and the Red Cross are involved in evacuation of civilians from the Azovstal plant. Representatives of the organisations have reportedly arrived in the village of Bezymennoye for negotiations. The village is located on the eastern outskirts of the city of Mariupol.

According to the footage from the area, dozens of buses are ready for evacuation of civilians. The area is secured by Russian servicemen.

At the same time, the city of Mariupol is slowly returning to the peaceful life. People are trying to restore some of the buildings. Russian authorities have already begun the reconstruction of some civilians facilities in the city.

For example, the Metallurgov Avenue was restored. This was one of the main hotspots of fierce clashes in Mariupol.

According to the head of the DPR, a large reconstruction project will begin with Russian support as soon as the issue of the militants blockaded in Azovstal is resolved. At the moment, it is necessary to withdraw civilians from the factory.

“Nationalists are now demanding evacuation, humanitarian corridors. But listen, humanitarian corridors for civilians are working on an ongoing basis. And if there is a desire to really save the lives of civilians, they should be released,” – said the head of the DPR Denis Pushilin.

