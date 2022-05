Posted on by uprootedpalestinians

May 3, 2022

By Staff | Photos: Social Media

Muslims celebrated Eid al-Fitr, the day that ends the fasting month of Ramadan, with mass prayers held to mark the festive occasion.

Muslims follow a lunar calendar and differences in the sighting of the moon can lead to communities marking the occasion on different days.

