PPC: “Israel” arrests 15 Palestinian journalists

Posted on by uprootedpalestinians

May 3, 2022

Source: Agencies

By Al Mayadeen Net

On the occasion of World Press Freedom Day, the Palestinian Prisoners Club says Israeli occupation forces are keeping 15 journalists detained in prison.

PPC: Journalist Bushra al-Tawil remains in administrative detention

The Palestinian Prisoners Club released a statement on the occasion of World Press Freedom Day on Tuesday, regarding Israeli authorities’ continued detention of Palestinian prisoners.

The PPC said in the statement that the Israeli Occupation Forces continue to harass Palestinian journalists through a plethora of systematic abusive policies, most notably through detention. Since the beginning of this year, the occupation has continued to arrest journalists and activists and has assaulted many of them, causing injuries, especially amid the escalation that began in April.

#Palestinian journalist and activist Bushra al Tawil has been kidnapped by #IsraeliTerrorism , held without charge like hundreds of others. pic.twitter.com/bEoca1f9ZY — tim anderson (@timand2037) June 17, 2021

The statement added that occupation authorities continue to detain 15 journalists in their prisons, including journalist Bushra Al-Tawil, who remains in administrative detention. Journalists are being kept in prison under harsh conditions, the same as other prisoners languishing in occupation prisons.

The IOF arrested the 26-year-old Al-Tawil in Nablus on November 9. Palestinian sources noted that Al-Tawil was arrested at a military checkpoint near a settlement south of Nablus.

Share this: Share

Facebook

Twitter



Email

Like this: Like Loading... Related

Filed under: Nazi Israel, Palestine, Palestinians | Tagged: Freedom of opinion, IOF, Palestinian detainees, Palestinian Prisoner’s Club, The Zio-temporary entity |