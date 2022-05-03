Prisoners Awawdeh, Rayan continue their open hunger strike

Posted on by uprootedpalestinians

May 3, 2022

Source: Agencies

By Al Mayadeen Net

The Israeli occupation continues its medical negligence policy against administrative prisoners Khalil Awawdeh and Raed Rayan.

A demonstration in support of prisoner Khalil Awawdeh (Archive)

In a letter to his family conveyed by the Prisoners Club, Awawdeh confirmed that the doctors at the Ramle prison clinic threatened not to transfer him to an Israeli civil hospital unless he lost consciousness during his ongoing hunger strike.

Awawdeh pointed out that his health condition is deteriorating, as he suffers from severe weakness, inability to control his movement, and blurred vision.

He also noted that he regained his ability to drink water only six days ago after he stopped vomiting.

Awawdeh, a father of four girls, was arrested on December 27, 2021, and an administrative detention order was issued against him for a six-month period. He had previously been arrested several times since 2002.

Eid Al-Fitr will remain postponed until the prisoner Khalil Awawdeh returns to his home and family.He continues his open hunger strike for the 62th consecutive day in protest against his administrative detention without charge or trial#free#FreeKhalil pic.twitter.com/2IaNddNBaG— @Eman Breish (@eman_breish) May 3, 2022

As for prisoner Raed Rayan, he was arrested by the Israeli occupation forces on November 3, 2021, and was transferred to administrative detention for a period of six months. As his detention period was about to end, the Israeli occupation renewed his detention for an additional four months, which led Rayan to announce his open hunger strike.

Rayan is suffering from headaches and joint, flank, and knee pain, as well as difficulty in walking. He has not been seen by a doctor and has not undergone any medical examinations since the beginning of his hunger strike.

الأسير رائد ريان ( 27 عاماً) من القدس إضرابه المفتوح عن الطعام لليوم الـ27 على التوالي احتجاجاً على تجديد اعتقاله الإداري.#فلسطين #القدس pic.twitter.com/r1aKxhk15g— المركز الفلسطيني للإعلام (@PalinfoAr) May 3, 2022

Rayan is a former administrative prisoner. He spent nearly 21 months in administrative detention before he was released. Seven months later, he was rearrested.

