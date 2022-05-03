Quds Day Commemorations: A Promising Commitment to the Liberation of Al-Quds, Entire Palestine

Posted on by uprootedpalestinians

May 3 2022

By Mohammad Youssef

The celebration of world Quds days this year was exceptionally distinguished due to many reasons inside and outside Palestine.

As for Palestine itself, the commemoration of the day that was first initiated by late Imam Khomeini, the leader of the Islamic Revolution in Iran, was very significant this year, the Palestinian resistance has proved its efficiency and the Palestinian people have further demonstrated their commitment to liberate their country from the ‘Israeli’ occupation.

The Palestinians who have held a permanent sit in inside the holy al-Aqsa Mosque have confronted the ‘Israeli’ occupation forces and the Zionist settlers who attempted many times to storm the mosque, tens of thousands of Palestinians have flocked to the place to defend their sacred shrine.

The Palestinian youth also, have proved their sober attention and their awareness and keenness to defend the cause as they carried many courageous operations against the enemies killing many of them.

This has put the Palestinian issue in the front of the events and proved all the ‘Israeli’ efforts to subjugate their will are meaningless.

Moreover, the spread of the celebrations of the International Quds Day all over the world have shown clearly that no matter how hard the enemies and their collaborators have tried to brainwash the Islamic Umma about its first cause, the Muslim people still prioritize Palestine as their first and most important cause.

Muslims this year, and after so many years of conspiracies to busy them with different internal crises all over, have slapped the world arrogance and its proxy governments in the Arab and Islamic world in the face and proved how genuine and real their commitment to Palestine and the Aqsa is.

This is very promising, as it clearly shows the kind of synchronization and deep harmony on three levels:

First, the presence and readiness of the Palestinians in the battlefield to defend their cause, especially among the young generation whether they belong to certain organized groups or not.

Second, the high efficiency and self-confidence among the Palestinian resistance groups, especially Hamas and Islamic jihad to consolidate the defense equation they produced and to intensify their efforts and go into a new confrontation to defend their people and cause.

Third, the crystallization of the forces of the Axis of Resistance and their consensus to consider al-Quds as the center and heart of this axis.

The speeches delivered by Leader of the Islamic Revolution Imam Sayyed Ali Khamenei and Hezbollah Secretary General Sayyed Hasan Nasrallah on the occasion have shown a fixed commitment to support and defend the cause.

This threefold coordination along with the commemoration of the event all over the world with rising awareness as shown by the mounting numbers of participators prove that the ‘Israelis’ have almost lost the battle of awareness.

Moreover, the kind of reactions the ‘Israeli’ leadership is making clearly proves it has lost control. Through tough measures, military incursions, and continuous aggressions, it is showing the world its ugly face of being an apartheid criminal regime that gives no value or respect to laws and regulations or human rights. This hopefully will deepen its crisis of legitimacy it is suffering from in the eyes of the international community and the world’s public opinion.

All observers agree that a new horizon is on the making now in Palestine. A horizon of hope that will usher in a new era, an era of systematic gradual liberation, independence and victory.

