‘These are My Priorities’: Palestine Chronicle Hosts Newly-Appointed UN Special Rapporteur in Palestine (VIDEO)

May 3, 2022

Palestine Chronicle editors interview the new UN Special Rapporteur on the Situation of Human Rights in Palestine, Francesca Albanese. (Photo: Video Grab)

On May 1, the mandate of UN Special Rapporteur on the situation of human rights in the Palestinian territories occupied since 1967, Michael Lynk, came to an end. International human rights and refugee lawyer Francesca Albanese became the new UN Human Rights envoy.

Though human rights for the occupied Palestinian people have always been the center stage of any conversation relevant to the Israeli occupation or to the so-called Palestinian-Israeli conflict, little has been done to ensure that Palestinian human rights are, in fact, respected. 

In her first interview as UN Special Rapporteur on the Situation of Human Rights in Palestine, Francesca Albanese joined Palestine Chronicle editors, Ramzy Baroud and Romana Rubeo to discuss her vision and priorities in coming years. 

