Yemeni Forces Down Spy Drone over Hajjah

Posted on May 4, 2022 by martyrashrakat

May 4, 2022

Yemeni revolutionary forces shot down a Saudi unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) over Hajjah governorate overnight on Tuesday.

Yemeni Armed Forces Spokesman Brigadier General Yahya Saree said early on Wednesday that Yemeni air defenses managed to down a Saudi combat drone while it was conducting a hostile mission over Harad directorate in Hajjah governorate.

Saree said the the Chinese-made “CH4” drone was shot down with a local-made surface-to-air missile.

Yemen has been since March 25, 2015 under aggression by the Saudi-led coalition in a bid to restore power to fugitive president Abd Rabbu Mansour Hadi, who is Riyadh’s ally.

Tens of thousands of Yemenis have been killed or injured by Saudi-led airstrikes.

The Arab country has been also under harsh blockade b the coalition which includes in addition to the Kingdom, the UAE, Jordan, Bahrain, Kuwait, Egypt, Morocco and Sudan.

Source: Al-Manar English Website

Filed under: War on Yemen, Yemen | Tagged: , , , |

«

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

%d bloggers like this: