Yemeni Forces Down Spy Drone over Hajjah

May 4, 2022

Yemeni revolutionary forces shot down a Saudi unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) over Hajjah governorate overnight on Tuesday.

Yemeni Armed Forces Spokesman Brigadier General Yahya Saree said early on Wednesday that Yemeni air defenses managed to down a Saudi combat drone while it was conducting a hostile mission over Harad directorate in Hajjah governorate.

Saree said the the Chinese-made “CH4” drone was shot down with a local-made surface-to-air missile.

Yemen has been since March 25, 2015 under aggression by the Saudi-led coalition in a bid to restore power to fugitive president Abd Rabbu Mansour Hadi, who is Riyadh’s ally.

Tens of thousands of Yemenis have been killed or injured by Saudi-led airstrikes.

The Arab country has been also under harsh blockade b the coalition which includes in addition to the Kingdom, the UAE, Jordan, Bahrain, Kuwait, Egypt, Morocco and Sudan.

Source: Al-Manar English Website

