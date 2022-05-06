Posted on by uprootedpalestinians

May 6 2022

Source: Al Mayadeen

By Al Mayadeen Net

Dozens of settlers storm Al-Aqsa Mosque from the Mughrabi Gate, under strict protection from the occupation forces, and Palestinians confront them.

Settlers storm Al-Aqsa amid occupation military reinforcements.

Israeli occupation police forces stormed Al-Aqsa Mosque Thursday morning and spread throughout the courtyards of the Mosque to secure the path of settlers’ incursions into the mosque.

Up to six settler groups have so far stormed the Al-Aqsa mosque.

Al Mayadeen correspondent in occupied Al-Quds stated that the occupation police deployed heavily, amid large military reinforcements, in Bab al-Silsila and the Old City.

Our correspondent indicated that the occupation forces closed the Al-Qibli prayer hall after firing rubber bullets and stun grenades at the Palestinians stationed in Al-Aqsa, indicating that the occupation forces had arrested at least one of the Palestinians stationed after attacking him.

Moreover, she added that calls were made at night to mobilize in defense of Al-Aqsa Mosque from the settlers’ attacks.

Calls from Zionist groups for a massive storming of AlAqsa Mosque on 5/May to celebrate the so-called independence of the occupation entity

Rapid occupation military elements and special units were deployed in the vicinity, keeping the Palestinians away from the path of the settlers’ incursions and their provocative tours in the courtyards of the campus.

At 7 AM, the occupation police opened the Mughrabi Gate in front of settlers, who stormed the courtyards of Al-Aqsa Mosque in groups.

The occupation police also banned the entry of young men to Al-Aqsa Mosque through the Majlis Gate and prevented many Palestinians from entering Al-Aqsa after dawn prayers.

Large numbers of young men and people gathered on the premises of Al-Aqsa Mosque in conjunction with the occupation police storming the courtyards of the campus, with the stationed people gathering in the courtyards of the campus en masse in front of the Al-Qibli prayer hall, coinciding with the preparations of the occupation police to secure the settlers’ incursions into Al-Aqsa.

The resumption of settlers’ incursions into Al-Aqsa comes after the occupation government suspended the incursions for 14 days during the last ten days of Ramadan and the days of Eid Al-Fitr.

On Wednesday, the Israeli occupation forces cut off the external speaker wires of Al-Aqsa Mosque in occupied Al-Quds and prevented raising the call to evening prayer.

The recent Israeli provocation comes a few weeks after Palestinians stationed in Al-Aqsa Mosque confronted Israeli settlers and forces’ raids of the Mosque during the holy month of Ramadan.

By Staff, Agencies

As part of the blatant continuous acts of aggression on Al-Aqsa Holy Mosque, a group of “Israeli” military forces and settlers have stormed Al-Aqsa in the occupied Old City of al-Quds and clashed with Muslim Palestinian worshipers there.

Things started Thursday as the “Israeli” occupation forces attacked the Southern prayer hall at Al-Aqsa Mosque and fired sound grenades and rubber bullets toward the Palestinian worshipers, amid rising tensions in the run-up to the 74th anniversary of Nakba Day [Catastrophe Day].

The “Israeli” forces assaulted and chased Muslim worshipers to make way for settlers to enter the holy site after smashing one of its gates.

The fresh scuffles broke out after the flashpoint al-Quds holy site was reopened to “Israeli” settlers.

According to Palestinian media reports, “Israeli” forces used tear gas to disperse Palestinians at the site. At least 12 worshipers were injured while dozens suffocated from the tear gas.

The “Israeli” police arrested one of the Palestinian worshipers sheltered inside the mosque itself and took him to an unknown place.

Meanwhile, far-right Zionist Knesset member Itamar Ben-Gvir stormed al-Aqsa Mosque. During a speech, he called for the regime to change the status quo of the holy site by constructing Jewish synagogues and temples there.

In response, a spokesman for the Palestinian Hamas resistance movement, based in Gaza, hailed fellow Palestinians for their heroic steadfastness in facing “Israeli” military forces at the al-Aqsa Mosque, saying their “great bravery” will thwart the conspiracies of the occupiers.

Hazem Qassem said the fear and anxiety that have filled the Zionist regime’s institutions and settlers show their defeat in the face of the Palestinian nation’s will and resistance.

He emphasized that al-Aqsa was and will remain a holy Islamic, Arab and Palestinian site.

In a statement, Jasser al-Barghouti, head of Hamas’ national relations office in the West Bank, warned the Tel Aviv regime against crossing “red lines” at the al-Aqsa Mosque compound.

Hamas also cautioned the entity against “playing with fire and dragging the region into an escalation for which the occupation bears full responsibility.”

This comes as “Israel” sharply escalated its deadly attacks against Palestinians in the run-up to the month of Ramadan and sustained the violence throughout the fasting month.

