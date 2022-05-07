“She’s exposing the TRUTH in Ukraine and they don’t like it | Redacted Conversation with Eva Bartlett”

Posted on May 7, 2022

 Eva Bartlett

This is an interview I did the other day with journalist Clayton Morris on his excellent program, Redacted.

I’m very grateful to him for interviewing me & also for being so well-informed himself!

Some Related Links:

Under Fire from Ukraine and Misperceived by the West, The People of the DPR Share Their Stories

Donbass Youtube playlist

Accused of Treason and Imprisoned Without Trial: Journalist Kirill Vyshinsky Recounts His Harrowing Time in a Ukrainian Prison

Ukrainian strike on Donetsk market was a terrorist act

Here’s what I found at the reported ‘mass grave’ near Mariupol

They Saw and Heard the Truth — Then Lied About It: Media on Donbass Delegation Omitted Mention of Ukraine’s 8 Year War on the Autonomous Republics

On the OSCE’s claims of Russian war crimes

*Russian Military expert Andrei Martyanov’s sites:

-His Patreon

-His Youtube

-His blog

-our interview: Russian Military expert Andrei Martyanov on Russia’s denazification operation in the Ukraine

