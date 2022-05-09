Khamenei receives Al-Assad in Tehran: Damascus is a regional power

Posted on by uprootedpalestinians

8 May 2022

Source: Agencies

By Al Mayadeen English

Syrian President Bashar Al-Assad visited Tehran, where he met with his Iranian counterpart Ibrahim Raisi and Iranian Leader Ali Khamenei.

Syrian President Bashar Al-Assad with his Iranian counterpart and Iranian Leader Ali Khamenei

Syrian President Bashar Al-Assad, on Sunday morning, arrived in Tehran and met with Iranian Leader Sayyed Ali Khamenei and Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi.

This was the Syrian president’s second visit to Iran since the war on Syria began in 2011.

Iranian leader praised Syria’s president for his steadfastness during the foreign-backed war on the country, saying: “Today, Syria is not the same Syria that it was before the war, although the devastation [of war] was not there at that time, now Syria enjoys a higher degree of respect and credit and all countries look upon it as a power.”

“Some leaders of countries that are neighbors to us and you, have relations with the leaders of the Zionist regime and drink coffee together. However, people of the same countries pour into the streets on [International] Quds Day and chant anti-Zionism slogans, and this is the current reality of the region,” Khamenei added.

“One of the most important of those factors was your own high morale,” the Iranian leader said, adding, “and, God willing, you would be able to reconstruct the ravages of war with the same morale, because you have a great work to do.”

Elsewhere in his remarks, Khamenei said “That honorable martyr harbored a special zeal for Syria and made sacrifices in the true sense of the word. His conduct in Syria was no different from his conduct during the eight-year Sacred Defense in Iran,” referring to Martyr General Qassem Soleimani.

On his account, Syrian President Bashar Al-Assad said that “the steadfastness of Iran and its unwavering stances in the past four decades on regional issues, particularly on the issue of Palestine, have shown to the entire world that Iran’s path is a correct and principled path.”

Furthermore, he also praised the Iranian leader for carrying on the late Imam Khomeini’s legacy of support for the region’s nations, particularly the Palestinians.

“The steadfastness of the Iranian nation on the principles and fundaments laid by [the late founder of the Islamic Republic] Imam Khomeini, which has continued through your determination, has paved the way for great triumphs of the great nation of Iran and the regional people, especially the people of Palestine,” Al-Assad said.

The Syrian president concluded by saying: “What prevented the Zionist regime of Israel from gaining the rule over the region is the strategic relations between Iran and Syria, which must continue with might”.

It is worth mentioning that Iran’s Nour News reported that the Syrian leader left Tehran for Damascus on Sunday after important talks.

Related

Share this: Share

Facebook

Twitter



Email

Like this: Like Loading... Related

Filed under: Bashar Al-Assad, Iran, Palestine, Palestinians | Tagged: Axis of Resistance, Ebrahim Raeisi, Iran's Sacred Defense period, Palestinian Resistance, Qassem Suleimani, Syrian Resistance, The Zio-temporary entity |