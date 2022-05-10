Iron Dome; “Israel’s” crushed pride

Posted on by uprootedpalestinians

May 10, 2022

Source: Al Mayadeen Net

By Lea Akil

The Iron Dome, which “Israel” repeatedly flaunted has a 90% success rate, exhibited a series of failures against resistance missiles, especially during the Seif al-Quds battle.

Iron Dome is a mobile air defense missile system designed to intercept short-range missiles and artillery shells.

A year after Seif al-Quds, the Palestinian resistance factions’ rockets played an unforgettable role and are crucial to mention when discussing the lessons from the eleven-day battle of Seif al-Quds. The resistance exhibited an array of tactics and methods, which penetrated the Iron Dome, crushing the “pride” of “Israel.”

The Israeli occupation has repeatedly flaunted its weaponry, which has exhibited nothing but failures for the entity; especially the Iron Dome.

This month last year, the Seif al-Quds battle broke out between the Israeli occupation and the Palestinian Resistance. Eleven days later, the Israeli occupation cabinet settled on a truce in Gaza at 2 a.m. on May 21, 2021, after a three-hour discussion.

Crushed pride in Seif al-Quds

Despite the Iron Dome’s reported success rate of 90%, the Palestinian Resistance was able to circumvent the extremely advanced technology by employing techniques that misled the system, such as overwhelming it with a huge quantity of missiles.

“We utilized the tactic of firing the Sijeel missiles at Askalan, which have a high destructive power, and succeeded in overcoming the Iron Dome,” said al-Qassam Brigades.

What is the Iron Dome?

The Iron Dome is a mobile air defense missile system designed to intercept short-range missiles and artillery shells by Rafael, a company for advanced defense systems.

The necessity for an air defense system to shield “Israel” against short-range missiles arose following the Israeli invasion of Lebanon in July 2006, when Hezbollah launched over 4,000 primarily short-range 122 MLM Grad rockets, most of which landed in northern occupied Palestine.

The Palestinian Resistance factions’ use of various range missiles to retaliate against the Israeli occupation’s aggression against civilians intensified the urgency.

However, Israeli General Yossi Langotsky, commander of the 81st Technological Unit, believed that the Iron Dome had proven unsuccessful in countering rockets launched by the Palestinian Resistance.

Palestinian Resistance faces Iron Dome

The Palestinian Resistance adopted a method, which is to overwhelm the mobile air defense missile system with a large number of missiles in record time, which was also reported by Israeli media, along with the firing of 350 rockets in 20 minutes.

Another method adopted by the Palestinian resistance to deceive the dome’s radar was to launch hundreds of rocket-propelled grenades towards the destined targets “from different angles,” according to Alex Fishman, a military affairs analyst in Yedioth Ahronoth newspaper.

Israeli military setbacks

During the battle last year, activists on social media documented a defect that affected the Iron Dome, as “its missiles started to fall directly on the settlers’ homes”, marking another humiliating failure for the missile system.

More recently, the Iron Dome defense military system was activated during a recent firing of Palestinian resistance rockets into occupied regions, but it had two failures.

The first malfunction was exhibited when two independent Iron Dome systems were engaged at the same time, intercepting each other instead of Palestinian projectiles. The second was when the defense system began firing randomly.

On another recent occasion, last month, the Iron Dome did not properly function, Israeli media reported following the sound of sirens blaring in the Israeli settlement of Sderot.

Rockets struck Sderot without being intercepted, Israeli media added, noting that the projectiles were launched from Gaza, as “Israel’s pride” failed to detect them.

In response to the failure, US President Joe Biden “affirmed his unwavering support for “Israel” and its defense needs, and welcomed the historic $1 billion allocations to replenish Israel’s Iron Dome system.”

In February, the Israeli occupation failed to bring down Hassan UAV, which flew 70 kilometers inside occupied Palestine in 40 minutes, according to the Israeli daily Calcalist on Saturday.

“F-16 fighters, Apache helicopters, and the interceptor missiles from the Iron Dome all did not succeed in intercepting the Hassan UAV,” the newspaper wrote, adding that “‘Israel’ recorded a security and economic failure at the same time.”

US and anti-‘Israel’ sentiments

US President Joe Biden held phone talks with Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett and discussed “joint regional and international security challenges, including threats from Iran and its proxies.”

The White House revealed in a statement that “the President welcomed the visit to Washington this week by the Prime Minister’s National Security Advisor. The President also accepted an invitation to visit Israel in the coming months.”

Biden, furthermore, “affirmed his unwavering support for ‘Israel’ and its defense needs, and welcomed the historic $1 billion allocations to replenish ‘Israel’s’ Iron Dome system.”

However, the decades-long triumph of “Israel supporters” in Congress is crumbling.

Ilhan Omar accused “Israel” of abusing human rights, saying “We sold $175 billion in weapons last year—more than anyone in the world—to some of the worst human rights abusers in the world,” on Twitter.

“Here’s an idea: don’t sell arms to anyone who violates human rights,” she added.

In agreement with Omar, Rep. Rashida Tlaib called “Israel” an “apartheid state” guilty of war crimes.

Last year, just months after the fight of Seif al-Quds, the Pentagon tested two Iron Dome systems produced by ‘Israel’s’ Rafael Advanced Defense Systems Ltd. in the New Mexico Desert, which was a complete failure.

The same month, Israeli media revealed that the US military has opted not to purchase “Israel’s” Iron Dome missile defense system to prevent air threats.

Resilience vs. the occupation

A year later, Palestinians are still resisting and exhibiting resilience in the face of the Israeli occupation, which has proved several failures in its military and security systems, never failing to exhibit tenacity against the occupation.

The Palestinian Resistance Factions were able to challenge the Iron Dome, crushing what is referred to as “Israel’s” pride.

The Iron Dome has exhibited a series of humiliating military setbacks and defeats that demonstrate in terms of strength and capability that the Israeli occupation government falls far short of its claims regarding its “pride” missile system.

The Palestinian resistance not only crushed “Israel’s” pride but also made it clear that nothing will stand in their way when it comes to resistance and resilience.

Share this: Share

Facebook

Twitter



Email

Like this: Like Loading... Related

Filed under: Palestine, Palestinians | Tagged: Al-Qassam Brigades, ‘Al-Quds Sword operation’, Biden, Gaza, Hassan drone, Ilhan Omar, Invasion of Lebanon, Iron Dome, Iron Drone Failiars, Naftli Bennet, Palestinian Resistance, The Zio-temporary entity |