This is just too ‘delicious’ not to sitrep quickly – Ukraine calls force majeure and halts 1/3 of European gas

Kiev cites ‘force majeure’ in Lugansk to halt third of gas flow to Europe, while Gazprom says there have been no issues that would justify the halt.

Russian gas conglomerate Gazprom has received no confirmation of force majeure or any obstacles to continued transit of gas through a junction in Lugansk, the company said on Tuesday, after Ukraine’s operator OGTSU announced it would halt further deliveries starting May 11, due to the presence of “Russian occupiers.”

Ukraine turns off Europe-bound gas

Be aware this is up to the minute, so details may change.  (But is it too early to say … the Ukraine is sanctioning Europe?)

