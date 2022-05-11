69% of Israeli settlers worried about the fate of the occupation

Posted on by uprootedpalestinians

10 May 2022

Source: Agencies

By Al Mayadeen net

An opinion poll published by the Israeli newspaper “Israel Hayom” exposes the settlers’ declining confidence in the Israeli occupation.

75% of the ’48-Palestinians believe Jews have no right to land in occupied Palestine.

In occupied Palestine, 69% of the Jews are worried about the destiny of the so-called “state”, and 67% say that action with weapons and the enforcement of penalties should be used to “avoid confrontations between Jews and Arabs.” This is the result of a poll conducted against the backdrop of the operations taking place in “Israel” and the anniversary of Seif Al-Quds Battle.

According to the findings, just 25% of ’48-Palestinians feel that the “Jewish people have a claim to sovereignty in the [so-called] Land of Israel,” while the vast majority – around 75% – believe that the Jewish people do not have such a right.

According to the study, the majority of the public, around 66% of Israeli settlers, distrust the police; among ’48-Palestinians, the figure is 73%.

’48-Palestinians also report a higher sense of uneasiness – 71%, compared to 44% of Israeli Jews.

Public trust is becoming a growing concern for “Israel”. The decline in the trust of the public, from the very army of the occupation to the bottom of society, is expressed in numbers, according to a recent Israeli study by the “Israel Democracy Institute.”

The Institute conducts annual consensus in the Israeli society, and the latest marks the nineteenth edition, which was revealed on January 6. There has been a significant decrease in the trust in the Israeli army, receding to 78% – the lowest number since the July 2006 war on Lebanon.

The study is named the “Israeli Democracy Index for 2021” and it includes an update to the Institute’s previous poll in June 2021.

Share this: Share

Facebook

Twitter



Email

Like this: Like Loading... Related

Filed under: Palestine | Tagged: 48 Palestinians, ‘Al-Quds Sword operation’, Israeli Settlements, July war, Pal-Occupied territories in 948, Settlers Attacks |