Al Mayadeen mourns the martyrdom of journalist Sherine Abu Aklah

May 11, 2022 

The assassination of martyr Shireen Abu Akleh was a deliberate Israeli decision to intimidate journalists and prevent news and photos from exposing the occupation’s terrorism.

Al Mayadeen mourns the martyr Sherine Abu Aklah

Al Mayadeen network, through its CEO Mr. Ghassan Ben Jeddou, released a statement regarding the martyrdom of Palestinian journalist Shireen Abu Akleh at the hands of the Israeli occupation:

Al Mayadeen expresses its deep sorrow over the martyrdom of the Palestinian Al-Jazeera journalist Shireen Abu Akleh.

Martyr Shireen was an idol of discipline and professional commitment that the Palestinian and Arab media will miss with sorrow and pain. We express heartfelt condolences to the family of martyr Abu Akleh, her colleagues, the Al Jazeera administration, and its chairman of the board Sheikh Hamad bin Thamer Al Thani. We condemn the heinous crime of the Israeli occupation.

This murder is a continuation of a deep-rooted Israeli policy that targets all Palestinians. The assassination of martyr Shireen Abu Akleh was a deliberate Israeli decision to intimidate journalists and prevent news and photos from exposing the occupation’s terrorism.

Al Mayadeen urges the international press bodies to condemn the assassination of martyr Shireen and “Israel’s” ongoing terrorism against the Palestinian people.

Martyrdom of Shireen Abu Akleh

The statement comes following the announcement Palestinian Ministry of Health of the martyrdom of Al Jazeera journalist, Shireen Abu Akleh, whom the Israeli occupation forces shot in the head with a live bullet. The Israeli occupation aggressed against Jenin refugee camp, north West Bank, at a time when journalists covered the storming of the camp. 

Abu Akleh, according to the ministry, was hit by a live bullet before being rushed to the hospital in critical condition.

