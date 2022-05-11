Journalist Shireen Abu Akleh martyred by occupation forces in Jenin

May 11, 2022

Source: Agencies + Al Mayadeen Net

By Al Mayadeen English 

“Israel” shot, killed Abu Akleh, and wounded Ali Samoudi, another journalist, during the occupation’s raid on the Jenin refugee camp in the West Bank.

Palestinian journalist Shireen Abu Aqleh.

On Wednesday morning, the Palestinian Ministry of Health announced the martyrdom of Al-Jazeera journalist, Shireen Abu Akleh, whom the Israeli occupation forces shot in the head with a live bullet. The Israeli occupation aggressed against Jenin refugee camp, north West Bank, at a time when journalists covered the storming of the camp. 

Abu Akleh, according to the ministry, was hit by a live bullet before being rushed to the hospital in critical condition.

Warning: Graphic content

The Israeli attacks on journalists were not limited to one victim: Palestinian journalist Ali Samoudi was also wounded by a live bullet in his back; his condition is stable. 

Palestinian media reported heavy gunfire between resistance fighters and the occupation forces in the Jenin refugee camp, noting that many journalists were wounded by Israeli bullets while covering the occupation’s incursion into the Jenin refugee camp.

Last week, “Israel” arrested 15 Palestinian journalists on the occasion of World Press Freedom Day, according to the Palestinian Prisoners Club. 

In a statement, the PPC said that the Israeli Occupation Forces continue to harass Palestinian journalists through a plethora of systematic abusive policies, most notably through detention. Since the start of this year, the occupation has continued to arrest journalists and activists and has assaulted many of them, causing injuries, especially amid the escalation that began in April.

