Nasrallah: Voting is message to those conspiring against resistance السيد نصر الله: الاقتراع يوم الأحد رسالة إلى المتآمرين على المقاومة ومستقبل لبنان

May 13, 2022

Source: Al Mayadeen

By Al Mayadeen English

Hezbollah Secretary-General Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah stresses that the United States is covering up corruption in Lebanon while its allies cast the blame on the resistance.

Hezbollah Secretary General Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah (Click for the video)

The strongest message sent through the martyrdom of Palestinian journalist Shireen Abu Akleh is the fact that she is Christian, Hezbollah Secretary-General Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah said Friday, in a nod to the Israeli occupation’s indiscriminate criminality that knows no bounds and is not only directed toward Muslims.

“The Israeli enemy killed Christians and Muslims, violated their sanctities, and demolished their homes […] everyone is jeopardized by the policies of the racist and inhumane Israeli occupation that will not change,” Sayyed Nasrallah said during an electoral rally in the northeastern Bekaa region of Lebanon.

He stressed that martyr Abu Akleh was a witness to Israeli criminality and the occupation’s oppression of Palestinians. “The brutal reality of the Israeli enemy has not changed throughout its massacres in Palestine, Lebanon, and Egypt.”

Sayyed Nasrallah offered his condolences to the families of the Syrian soldiers who were killed at the hands of terrorist groups in the countryside of Aleppo earlier today.

Bekaa always been integral part of resistance

“The Bekaa region and its people have always been an integral part of the resistance,” Sayyed Nasrallah stressed, citing the people’s support for the resistance since its establishment and their contribution to the founding of the movement. “It is [in Bekaa] that the most important confrontation took place in 1982, which halted the progression of the Israeli enemy.”

“The shelling of the region was not only in revenge for the resistance’s operations, but in compliance with an Israeli policy [Tel Aviv] closely follows to pressure people and to send a message to the people of Bekaa to expel the resistance from the region,” he added.

“They want the people of Bekaa to give up the resistance and its arms through political, financial, and media aggression,” he explained, recalling that the operations had been launched from the region as a whole and led to the martyrdom of many prominent leaders until the entire region was liberated, “and still, the [resistance did not halt its] operations on the Western Bekaa front.”

In the southern region of Bekaa, Sayyed Nasrallah highlighted, “the most prominent and dearest men in Bekaa were martyred, Sayyed Abbas Al-Mousawi and [his wife] Um Yasser.” He also praised the region for its participation in resisting the Israeli occupation during the July war of 2006, mourning the martyrs lost in Baalbek and the Western and Central Bekaa.

“You are Hezbollah, and you are the resistance. It would not be right to say you are with the resistance, because, throughout the past 40 years, you did not refrain from offering your dearest people, and you chose the resistance as your ideology,” the Hezbollah chief underscored.

“There are parties conspiring against your sacrifices and your victories, and your response must be appropriate.”

According to Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah, the people must not forget those who stood with Lebanon, i.e. Syria and Iran. “They are part of the electoral campaign today. We must also remember those who stood by Israel and offered it support while today, they advocate ‘freedom’ and ‘independence’, especially the United States and several Arab States [who are supporting the occupation] behind closed doors.”

Parties prevented Lebanese Army from battling ISIS on Syria-Lebanon borders

“If the terrorist groups succeded in Syria, they would have jeopardized Bekaa and the entirety of Lebanon […] those who supported the terrorist organizations only cared for toppling the authorities in Syria,” he explained.

Sayyed Nasrallah also revealed that there had been a political decision to prevent the Lebanese Army from combatting the terrorist groups on the borders. “If [the parties that prevented the Army from combatting terrorism] had the majority in the government, they would never dare take a decision as per which the Lebanese Army responds to any aggression.”

Resistance’s weapons never prevented reform

Commenting on the electoral campaigns in the 2022 Lebanese legislative elections, Sayyed Nasrallah said, “We heard many funny things in the slogans and speeches. We saw a remarkable campaign of hatred, and this is an indication of the moral and intellectual decadence of some figures representing themselves as leaders who want to solve crises.”

“One of them is responsible for the vanishing of $11 billion and the economic policies that led to the current crises, and he is currently saying that the path toward saving Lebanon starts with liberating the country from Hezbollah,” Sayyed Nasrallah stressed.

He also stressed that there are parties “taking the Lebanese people for fools by fearmongering and spreading misinformation against Hezbollah […] the resistance’s arms never prevented anyone from repairing the power grid and building dams, nor did it take the catastrophic financial policies during the past decades.”

The Hezbollah chief accused the United States and its allies of smuggling depositors’ funds abroad, calling on the parties that “made their electoral lists in the US embassy” to ask Washington to return the smuggled money. He also accused it of preventing investments in Lebanon, covering up for corruption, and working to starve the Lebanese people.

“We heard that on May 15 (the day the elections will be held in Lebanon), this finger (pointing to his index finger) will be broken… I know that this finger infuriates the United States, the terrorists, and the enemies of Lebanon,” Sayyed Nasrallah stressed.

“Casting your ballots on the election day is a message to those conspiring against the resistance and its arms, as well as the future of the Lebanese people,” he concluded by telling the people of Bekaa and Lebanon as a whole.

السيد نصر الله: الاقتراع يوم الأحد رسالة إلى المتآمرين على المقاومة ومستقبل لبنان

الأمين العام لحزب الله، السيد حسن نصر الله، يؤكّد، خلال المهرجان الانتخابي في البقاع، أنّه “لا بد من الدولة العادلة والقادرة، من أجل معالجة مشاكل المنطقة، في مختلف الملفات التي يواجهها الناس”.

الأمين العام لحزب الله السيد حسن نصر الله

أكّد الأمين العام لحزب الله، السيد حسن نصر الله، اليوم الجمعة، أنّ “الرسالة الأقوى في شهادة الصحافية الفلسطينية شيرين أبو عاقلة هي أنّها مسيحية”.

وفي كلمةٍ له، خلال المهرجان الانتخابي في البقاع، أضاف السيد نصر الله أن “الرسالة من شهادة شيرين أبو عاقلة هي أنّ العدو الإسرائيلي قتل المسيحيين والمسلمين، واعتدى على مقدساتهم، وهدم بيوتهم”، وأنّ “الجميع في خطر من سياسات النظام الإسرائيلي العنصري واللاإنساني، والذي لن يتبدل مهما فعل المطبّعون”.

الأمين العام لـ #حزب_الله #السيد_حسن_نصرالله في المهرجان الانتخابي في البقاع: "الرسالة الأقوى من استشهاد #شيرين_أبو_عاقلة أنها مسيحية، وأن العدو الإسرائيلي قتل المسيحيين والمسلمين واعتدى على مقدساتهم وهدم بيوتهم".#لبنان #لبنان_انتخابات_الخيارات#بعلبك pic.twitter.com/7V7zWPU8Ei — قناة الميادين (@AlMayadeenNews) May 13, 2022

وأشار إلى أنّ “الشهيدة أبو عاقلة كانت شاهدة على جرائم العدو الإسرائيلي، وعلى مظلومية الشعب الفلسطيني”، مشدداً على أنّ “حقيقة العدو الإسرائيلي الوحشية لم تتغير، من مجازر فلسطين، إلى لبنان، إلى مصر”.

وأضاف السيد نصر الله أنّ “أول الذين يجب أن يشعروا بالخزي والعار هم المطبّعون، ودماء أبو عاقلة وصمة على وجوههم ونواصيهم وأيديهم”، آملاً أن “توقظ دماؤها الضمائر الميتة وتستنهض الخير والشرف المتبقّي في هذه الأمة”.

كذلك، عزّى السيد نصر الله عائلات قوات الدفاع الشعبي في الجيش السوري الذين استشهدوا، في وقتٍ سابقٍ اليوم، على أيدي الجماعات التكفيرية في ريف حلب.

البقاع كان دائماً جزءاً أساسياً من المـقاومة

وتوجّه السيد نصر الله إلى أهل البقاع المشاركين في المهرجان الانتخابي، قائلاً إن “البقاع وأهله كانوا دائماً جزءاً أساسياً من المـقاومة، تأسيساً وجبهةً وحضوراً في الميدان، وإسناداً ودعماً. وفي أرضه حدثت المواجهة الأهم عام 1982، والتي أوقفت تقدم العـدو الإسرائيلي”.

وأضاف أن “معركة السلطان يعقوب ومعركة المديرج أعطتا رسالة واضحة إلى الاحتلال، مفادها أنه خلال أيام قليلة بدأت عمليات المقاومة، بحيث تفاجأ باستنفار أهل البقاع. وبالفعل، فإن الاجتياج توقّف”.

وذكّر السيد نصر الله، في السياق، بالأعوام الأولى للمقاومة، منذ عام 1982، بحيث كانت العمليات تحدث في المناطق المحتلة، بينما “كان يحدث رد الفعل الإسرائيلي في البقاع”، لافتاً إلى أنّ “القصف الإسرائيلي لم يكن فقط للانتقام من عمليات المقاومة، بل كان سياسةً إسرائيليةً متَّبَعةً دائماً من أجل الضغط على الناس، وهدفه أن يقول لأهل البقاع: أَخْرِجوا المقاومة من بلداتكم”.

وأضاف: “يريدون من أهل البقاع التخلي عن المقاومة وسلاحها، عبر القصف، سياسياً ومالياً وإعلامياً”، لكنّ “العمليات انطلقت من البقاع إلى البقاع الغربي، وسقط شهداء قادة إلى أن تحرر البقاع، ومع ذلك لم تتوقف العمليات في جبهة البقاع الغربي”.

وأردف السيد نصر الله بالقول إنّ “في أرض الجنوب استُشهد من البقاع أغلى وأعز رجال البقاع، السيد عباس الموسوي والسيدة أم ياسر الموسوي. وفي حرب تموز/يوليو كنتم حاضرين في هذه الحرب، ورجالكم يشاركون في الجبهات”، لافتاً إلى أنّ”هناك لائحة طويلة من الشهداء الذين سقطوا في بعلبك الهرمل والبقاعَين الغربي والأوسط”.

وخاطب أهل البقاع قائلاً: “أنتم حزب الله وأنتم المقاومة، ولا يصح أن نقول أنتم مع المقاومة، لأنّكم خلال 40 عاماً لم تبخلوا بدمٍ ولا بعزيز ولا بشيء، وكانت المقاومة خياركم وعزمكم وبصيرتكم”، مؤكداً أنّ “هناك من يتآمر على تضحياتكم وعلى انتصاراتكم، ويجب أن يكون جوابكم في هذا المستوى أيضاً”.

وبحسب السيد نصر الله، “يجب تذكّر الذين وقفوا إلى جانب لبنان، أي سوريا وإيران”، مؤكّداً أنّهما “جزء من الحملة الانتخابية اليوم”، مضيفاً أنه “يجب أن نتذكر الذين وقفوا إلى جانب إسرائيل وساندوها، واليوم يتحدثون عن الحرية والاستقلال، وفي مقدمتهم أميركا، وبعض الدول العربية من تحت الطاولة”.

الجيش اللبناني مُنع من المواجهة في معركة الجرود

وتطرّق السيد نصر الله إلى معركة الجرود، مؤكّداً أنّه “لو قُدِّر لمشروع الجماعات الإرهابية أن ينتصر في سوريا، لشكلت هذه الجماعات خطراً على البقاع وكل لبنان”.

وذكر أنّ “الذين دعموا الجماعات الإرهابية كان همهم سقوط الدولة في سوريا، ومحاصرة المقاومة في لبنان”، لافتاً إلى أنّ “الجيش اللبناني مُنع، بموجب قرار سياسي، من مواجهة الجماعات الإرهابية في الجرود”.

وأضاف السيد نصر الله أن “في معركة الجرود هناك مَن منع الجيش من المواجهة. هؤلاء لو كانوا أكثرية في أي حكومة، فلن يجرؤوا يوماً على اتخاذ قرار، ليردّ الجيش اللبناني على أي عـدوان. هؤلاء أرسلوا الوفود وعقدوا المؤتمرات الصحافية” هناك دعماً للمجموعات المسلحة.

لا بدّ من الدولة العادلة والقادرة

وفيما يتعلّق بملف الإنماء في المناطق اللبنانية، قال الأمين العام لحزب الله إنّه “في كل مكان حضرنا فيه بقوة، استطعنا أن نكون فيه أكثر في خدمة الناس”، مضيفاً: “نحن إذا تولّينا مسؤولية وزارة لا نأخذ منها مالاً، بل ننفق فيها مالاً”.

وأوضح، في السياق، أنّه “لا بد من الدولة العادلة والقادرة من أجل معالجة مشاكل المنطقة، وتطويرها في مختلف الملفات التي يواجهها الناس”، واعداً اللبنانيين بمشروع استراتيجي لكل البقاع، و”هو مشروع النفق الذي يصل بيروت بالبقاع”.

وكشف السيد نصر الله أنّ “النفق هو بمثابة اتوستراد داخل النفق، وله فوائد متعددة في اختصار الوقت، وفي النقل، ويعيد مرفأ بيروت إلى موقعه الاستراتيجي في المنطقة”، مصرّحاً أيضاً بمشروع سكك حديدية إلى جانب الأتوستراد ومشاريع أخرى.

وأضاف: “يجب أن يتابَع المشروع من جانب النواب الذين سيمثّلون البقاع في المجلس الجديد، بناءً على ما بدأه وزير الأشغال الحالي، وهو ابن البقاع، من اتصالات بسفارات دول وشركات خاصة، وقد تحدث مع إيطاليين وفرنسيين وصينيين ومصريين وأتراك وإيرانيين”.

وأكّد السيد نصر الله أنّه “سيُبذَل مزيد من الجهود التي تتركز على المشاريع الزراعية وعلى التصريف الزراعي”، مؤكّداً أنّ ذلك “على درجة عالية من الأهمية”.

وأفاد بأنّ “هناك مشروعاً سنعمل عليه جميعاً، هو اللامركزية الإدارية، والعمل في الحكومة والمجلس النيابي الجديد على إنهاء ملف العلاقات اللبنانية السورية”، مشدداً على أنّ “عودة العلاقات الطبيعية بين لبنان وسوريا على المستوى الرسمي سيستفيد منه كل لبنان، وخصوصاً البقاع”.

سلاح المقاومة لم يمنع أحداً من الإصلاح

وبشأن الحملات الانتخابية التي جرت، قال السيد نصر الله “إننا سمعنا، في الحملات الانتخابية، كثيراً من الأمور المضحكة، وشهدنا حالة عجيبة من بث الكراهية والضغينة في لبنان”. ورأى أنّ ذلك “يؤشر على مستوى الخفة والانحطاط، أخلاقياً وفكرياً، عند بعض من يقدّمون أنفسهم قادةً، ويريدون حل الأزمات”.

وتابع أن “أحدهم مسؤول عن اختفاء 11 مليار دولار، وعن السياسات الاقتصادية التي أدت إلى الأزمات الحالية، ويقول إن طريق الإنقاذ يبدأ من تحرير الدولة من حزب الله”.

ووفق السيد نصر الله، فإن “هناك استغباءً للناس، عبر التخويف من حزب الله بطرائق سخيفة”، مؤكّداً أنّ “سلاح المقاومة لم يمنع أحداً من إصلاح الكهرباء وبناء السدود، ولم يقرر السياسات المالية المفجعة خلال العقود الماضية”.

وشدّد على أنّ “واشنطن هي التي ساعدت، مع جماعتها، على تهريب أموال المودعين اللبنانيين إلى الخارج”، مضيفاً أنّ “من شكل لوائحه الانتخابية في السفارة الأميركية فَلْيُطالِبْ واشنطن باسترجاع أموال المودعين اللبنانيين بعد تهريبها”. وأردف أنّ “أميركا هي التي تمنع الاستثمارات في لبنان، وتغطي على السرقات، وتعمل على تجويع اللبنانيين”.

وأضاف: “سمعنا أنه في الـ15 من أيار/مايو سيُكسَر هذه الإصبع (مشيراً إلى أصبعه). وأنا أعرف أنّ هذه الإصبع تغيظ أميركا والتكفيريين وأعداء لبنان”.

وختم السيد نصر الله خطابه قائلاً: “الاقتراع في يوم الانتخاب هو رسالة إلى كل المتآمرين على المقاومة وسلاحها ومستقبل اللبنانيين”.

