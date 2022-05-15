Newsweek Lies Again: Russia Isn’t Plotting Poland’s Destruction & Partition

Posted on by Zara Ali

By Andrew Korybko

Impassioned Russian reactions to Poland’s unprovoked threat to their civilization-state such as those expressed by Duma member Oleg Morozov and talk show host Olga Skabeyeva are anti-fascist while that threat itself is what’s genuinely fascist even though the US-led Western Mainstream Media will never admit it.

Newsweek’s back at it again with another misleading headline about Russian-Polish relations just a day after already releasing something similarly false on this topic. On Friday, the outlet wrote that “Putin Ally Pushes Russia Toward War With Poland” even though that’s an inaccurate interpretation of Duma member Oleg Morozov’s remarks, which was followed up a day after by a story titled “Russian TV Says Poland Could Cease to Exist: ‘History Doesn’t Teach People’”. The targeted Western audience is supposed to interpret that as implying that the woman who Newsweek described as President Putin’s “propagandist-in-chief” was told by the Russian leader to hint at Poland’s forthcoming partition.

The reality is different, however. All that Olga Skabeyeva said was as follows: “The fascist terror is now gaining momentum not just in Ukraine but in Europe too. The Prime Minister of Poland Morawiecki said that the Russian World poses a threat to all of Europe. What’s more, Morawiecki called for the full destruction of that ‘monstrous ideology’ which, in his words, is a ‘cancer’. That is, history doesn’t teach people anything. After all, thanks to such self-satisfied and arrogant idiots, Poland has already on several occasions ceased to exist as an independent state.” Nothing that she said is false since the Polish leader who proudly boasted about setting the global standard for Russophobia did indeed say what she reported.

It was therefore the Polish Prime Minister, who’s indisputably the US’ top anti-Russian toady anywhere in the world right now, who openly plotted Russia’s destruction and encouraged the entire international community to rally behind his country as it takes the lead in doing this. Predictably, Russian officials like Morozov reacted to this literal hate speech against their country, as did media figures like Skabeyeva. The first-mentioned concluded that Poland urgently requires denazification, which to be clear, can be carried out through non-kinetic means, while the second rightly reminded her audience of the disastrous track record of prior Polish leaders whose policies resulted in Poland’s erasure from the map.

Neither of those two Russians’ reactions to Morawiecki’s unprovoked and literally fascist provocation against their country can realistically be interpreted as signaling an imminent military threat since Poland is under the US’ nuclear umbrella. Moscow obviously doesn’t want to initiate a nuclear apocalypse by attacking it, hence why such interpretations are nothing more than deliberate infowar provocations intended to scare Newsweek’s targeted Western audience. It’s therefore categorically false for them or anyone else to imply or claim that Russia is plotting Poland’s destruction and partition.

Having clarified that, both Morozov and Skabeyeva are correct with their comments about Poland. He’s right that Polish society is becoming increasingly fascist and that this trend must urgently be reversed, ideally by Poles themselves pushing back against it. As for her, she has a factually valid point in reminding everyone that it was largely through the disastrous miscalculations of the imperial and interwar Polish leaderships that their country twice ceased to exist. Both Russians are hoping to encourage Poles to peacefully apply political pressure upon their leaders to reverse their country’s present course that presages an inevitable disaster of an uncertain magnitude if it’s allowed to continue.

One can only imagine the outrage that would have consumed the entire US-led West without exception had President Putin emulated Morawiecki by describing Biden as worse than Hitler (with all that implies about whitewashing the horrors of the Holocaust), calling America a global cancer, and demanding that the world unite behind him in ridding the planet of this supposedly unprecedented evil. Since it’s a Polish leader saying that about Russia, however, the entire US-led West rapturously applauded and wholeheartedly supports his Russophobic crusade.

That just goes to show the extreme extent to which fascism has revived across the West in recent years that its Russophobic variant is now taken for granted as the golden standard of “political correctness” in this civilizational bloc exactly as antisemitism was held to the same regard by interwar Western fascists. Impassioned Russian reactions to Poland’s unprovoked threat to their civilization-state such as those expressed by Morozov and Skabeyeva are therefore anti-fascist while that threat itself is what’s genuinely fascist even though the US-led Western Mainstream Media will never admit it.

