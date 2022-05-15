Sayyed Nasrallah’s Father Casts Ballot: Photo More..

Posted on by martyrashrakat

May 15, 2022

Sayyed Abul Karim Nasrallah, father of Hezbollah Secretary General Sayyed Hasan Nasrallah cast ballot in Lebanon’s parliamentary elections on Sunday.

Photo circulated on social media showed Sayyed Abdul Karim Nasrallah raising his finger marked with blue ink, in an indication that he cast his ballot, near a polling center in the southern village of Bazourieh.

Earlier on Sunday, photo of Sayyed Hasan Nasralah’s son, Sayyed Jawad Nasrallah raising his finger marked with ink was also circulated on social media.

Sayyed Jawad Nasrallah

Source: Al-Manar English Website

