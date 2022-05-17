Hezbollah Warns Opponents in Lebanese Parliament: We Won’t Let You Be Shields for ‘Israel’

Posted on by uprootedpalestinians

Head of Loyalty to Resistance bloc, Hajj Mohammad Raad, warned on Monday Hezbollah opponents against rejecting the national unity, stressing that the civil peace is a red line.

After the official announcement of the results of the parliamentary elections in which Hezbollah-Amal Movement alliance swept all the Shiite seats, MP Raad stressed that the vote has proved lofty position of the Resistance in the nation.

On May 15, Lebanon witnessed a parliamentary elections which synchronized with an unprecedented crisis caused by the US-backed siege and corruption. Despite the US scheme, the Resistance alliance manage to emerge victorious.

النائب محمد رعد: "لخصومنا السّياسيين الذين يدّعون الفوزَ بدون أيّ دليل هؤلاء الخصوم نقول لهم نرتضيكم خصوماً في المجلس النيابي لكن لن نقبل بكم دروعاً للإسرائيلي ولمن هم وراء الإسرائيلي" pic.twitter.com/RGF3XDtTPc — فـــ (@_FATIN313) May 16, 2022

Hezbollah and Amal Movement swept Shiite seats in the Lebanese Parliament in Sunday’s vote, despite heavy efforts by rivals, especially the Lebanese Forces, to set a blow to the Shiite duo’s popular base.

According to preliminary results obtained by the electoral machines of both the Shiite duo and their rivals, Hezbollah and Amal gained 27 seats out of 27 Shiite seats, compared to 26 seats in the last elections in 2018.

Head of Hezbollah’s Loyalty to Resistance MP Mohammad Raad earned the highest number of preferential votes in Lebanon with nearly 50,000 Lebanese citizens gave him their votes in South III district.

Hezbollah’s candidate in Mount Lebanon I district (Keserwan, Jbeil) Raed Berro has reportedly gained the Shiite seat which was lost by Hezbollah in 2018.

If confirmed by the Lebanese Interior Ministry’s official results, Hezbollah and Amal are seen as firm and strong powers in the country due to unprecedented campaigns by the Lebanese Forces Party which has raised ‘disarming Hezbollah’ as one of its main electoral topics.

Meanwhile, Hezbollah’s allies suffered several setbacks, with several seats were lost in favor of independent hopefuls and Saudi-backed Lebanese Forces candidates.

Free Patriotic Movement gained nearly 16 sets in the Parliament compared to 29 seats (FPM with its Christian allies) in 2018.

Hezbollah’s allies Wiam Wahhab and Talal Arslan lost their seats in Mount Lebanon IV district.

In north Lebanon Faisal Karami also lost his seat, according to preliminary results.

For its part, Saudi-backed Lebanese Forces Party has reportedly won nearly 19 seats, compared to 15 seats in 2018.

