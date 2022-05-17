Iraqi resistance group warns of attacks against US, Israeli targets in Kurdistan region

Harakat Hezbollah Nujaba says Kurdish leaders have turned Iraqi Kurdistan into a ‘legitimate target’ for hosting of US and Israeli occupying forces
Iraqi resistance group Harakat Hezbollah Nujaba (HHN) has threatened to target Israeli and US positions in Iraq’s Kurdistan Region (IKR).
In a statement published by the Sabereen News media outlet, the leader of the group, Akram al-Kaabi, said: “By hosting the US military bases and the positions of the Mossad, leaders of the Iraqi Kurdistan region have not only compromised the security of the northern Iraqi people but have also turned the area, infested with spies and occupying forces, into a legitimate target for Iraqi resistance groups.”
The statement was accompanied by a caricature showing the leader of the Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP), Masoud Barzani, with two crows marked as Israel and the US sitting on his head, while he invites other evil crows to his sphere of influence.
It also depicted the commander of the Nujaba resistance movement ordering his forces to smash the nests of crows perched atop Barzani’s head.
The HHN, also known as the 12th Brigade, is a Shia resistance group affiliated with the Popular Mobilization Units (PMU), also known as Hashd al-Shaabi.
Last December, Iraqi lawmaker Ali al-Fatlawi said resistance groups could legitimately force US-occupation troops to withdraw from the country.
He added that the withdrawal of foreign occupation troops from Iraq was “non-negotiable,” as in early 2020 parliament passed a resolution calling for the full withdrawal of the occupying forces in the wake of the US assassination of Iranian commander Qasem Soleimani and PMU deputy leader Abu Mahdi al-Muhandes.
In March of this year, Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) launched a precision missile strike against a Mossad base in the city of Erbil.
Speaking exclusively to The Cradle, a senior Iranian security source revealed that three Mossad agents were killed during the strike.
In another exclusive, the official spokesman of the Patriotic Union of Kurdistan (PUK) party’s Erbil office, Azad Jolla, confirmed that the Israeli spy agency Mossad has long been active in the capital of the IKR.
Related Posts
- Biden Forces Occupying Syria’s Largest Gas Field Carry out a Military Drill
- Several US military convoys come under attack in Iraq
- Erbil Attack Was Decisive: Quds Force Commander
- Ballistic Missiles Target Israeli Bases, US Consulate in Iraq’s Erbil
- US Combat Units to Withdraw from Ain Al-Assad & Harir Bases in Anbar and Erbil: Iraqi Military Command
- US Military Base at Erbil Airport Targeted By “Explosive-Laden Drones”
- Will the US-Turkish conflict explode from Erbil? هل ينفجر الصراع الأميركيّ – التركيّ انطلاقاً من أربيل؟
- Iran’s Rezaei: US Plotted Latest Unrest in Erbil
Filed under: IRAQ, Kurdistan, USA, War on Iraq | Tagged: Barazani, Erbil, Iraqi al-Nujaba movement, Iraqi resistance, IRGC, MOSSAD, PMU, US Withdrawal from Iraq |
Leave a Reply