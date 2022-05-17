Turkey, Israel, Al Qaeda, Kurdish SDF Coordinated Attacks against Syria

Posted on by uprootedpalestinians

MAY 14, 2022

ARABI SOURI

Turkey, led by the madman sultan wannabe Erdogan, Israel’s most loyal servant, Israel itself, a host of Al Qaeda and its affiliated terrorist groups, the US-sponsored Kurdish SDF separatist terrorists, with the guidance of the USA and all the help they could receive from other NATO members have escalated their coordinated attacks against the Syrian people, the Syrian army, and the local defense units in central and northern Syria.

Israel carries out its heaviest bombing in months against four Syrian provinces, Hama, Homs, Tartous, and Latakia, the Kurdish SDF separatist terrorists besiege the Syrians in cities and towns in the northeastern Syrian provinces of Raqqa, Deir Ezzor, and Hasakah, and Turkey with its sponsored Al Qaeda terrorist groups join their efforts to attack and bomb local Syrian defense units, towns, and villages in Aleppo countryside.

The past 24 hours are considered the most violent in the US-led war on Syria in the past two years as this video report by Reda Al-Basha for the Lebanese Al Mayadeen news channel adds:

The video is also available on BitChute, Rumble, and TikTok.

Transcript

This explosion took the escalation in the northern countryside of Aleppo to levels where the drums of war are beating again, eleven martyrs from the local defense west of Aleppo; Turkey’s militants targeted their bus with a guided missile.

Turkey entered the line of engagement, its artillery bombed villages and towns in the northern countryside of Aleppo, which reflects Ankara’s efforts to expand its geographical escalation from northeastern Syria to its northwest.

Rizan Haddou – Political Analyst: It is a Turkish message, the Syrian opposition factions are just a postman. The message is addressed first to Iran in response to the tension that has marred Turkish-Iranian relations recently. It is also a message to Russia for Turkey to announce that it is the guarantor and is able to control the Syrian opposition factions, which demand to exploit the Russian-Ukrainian war and Russia’s preoccupation, in order to open fronts inside Syria.

The Turkish messages of fire received a violent response from the Syrian army. The Syrian warplanes returned to the skies of the de-escalation zones, destroyed a camp for the Olive Branch militants, and the raids targeted the 111th Regiment of Hay’at Tahrir al-Sham (HTS aka Al-Qaeda in the Levant) west of Aleppo.

An air raid on its side and artillery shelling did not exclude the Turkish military bases.

Sohaib Masri – Syrian journalist: These fronts witnessed a cautious calm more than a year ago when Putin and Erdogan signed a ceasefire and agreed that these fronts would remain calm. There were minor skirmishes through shooting or shelling targeting empty places where there is no military presence, but yesterday there was a new escalation.

24 hours ranks the most violent on the Aleppo fronts for two years, a reality that brings Turkish plans to establish a buffer zone in northern Syria to the forefront of events again, and puts the region at the gates of battles whose fire is looming on the horizon.

Turkey’s transfer of its military escalation from northeastern Syria to its northwest, at a depth of 30 km, reminds us of Turkish efforts to establish a buffer zone along the border with Syria. Ankara wants it as an area to ensure the preservation of its tools from armed groups that can be employed according to the requirements of Turkish needs and interests.

Reda Al-Basha, Aleppo – Al-Mayadin.

End of the transcript

The coordinated attacks are all carried out under the supervision and sponsorship of the Biden junta, led by a demented old man whose hysteric madness against Russia is leading him to burn the world to save his family’s and his cult’s investments in Ukraine, and elsewhere. Distracting Russia in Syria after the Turkish madman Erdogan blocked the Russian navy fleet from moving out of the Black Sea to reach its naval base on the Syrian coast near Tartous sounds like a good strategy presented by some of his non-bright aides.

The main problem with the USA and its satellite states, entities, and terrorist groups is when they put a plan they put it only from their perspective and how they see the world, they do not take into consideration their adversaries counter plans and capabilities, hence the endless failures of the US foreign policies around the globe despite the unspoken level of criminality ever since it took over the empire of evil title from the British somewhere during WWII.

The USA might be at a better advantage than its stooges, it mainly fights from a distance and nobody is interested in waging a war against a wounded beast, the world is watching it licking its wounds and howl through its final days until it implodes from within; the US stooges, however, are either within the battlefronts or directly on its borders, the blowback of the failures will have very harsher repercussions against them.

Make no mistake, the response is coming, sooner than earlier anticipated after the latest escalations, it will come to Israel, its loyal Turkish servant the regime of the Turkish madman Erdogan and his plethora of Al Qaeda terrorist groups, and the ones who will pay the highest price are, as usual, the Kurdish separatists, their only consolation is they’ll join the temporary entity of European and other Zionist settlers in Palestine in paying the price, history repeats itself because it produces lunatics in abundance, lunatics who refuse to learn from history’s lessons and refuse to learn from their own mistakes.

