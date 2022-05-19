‘Israelis’ Obsessed with Hezbollah’s UAVs, Launch Missiles at Own Drone [Video]

Posted on by uprootedpalestinians

May 19, 2022

Israeli occupation military: A drone belonging to us was mistakenly identified as a hostile drone and intercepting missiles were launched as a result of this mistake

By Al-Ahed News

Once again the ‘Israelis’ themselves expose their obsession with the drones the Lebanese Hezbollah resistance movement possesses.

In yet another embarrassing incident, the Zionist occupation military activated its ‘Iron Dome’ and launched missiles towards a supposedly infiltrating aircraft that at the end of the day turned to be an ‘Israeli’ one.

According to ‘Israeli’ military spokesman, sirens were activated in several northern settlements on Thursday morning after a suspected drone infiltration coming from the Lebanese airspace. The Iron Dome launched several missiles towards the drone that was found later as belonging to the ‘Israeli’ occupation army, which was mistakenly identified as a hostile aircraft, the Zionist military explained.

Before figuring out that it was an ‘Israeli’ drone, the Zionist military was claiming that the aircraft was brought down; however, after admitting that the drone was an ‘Israeli’ one, the claim of downing it was refuted.

The Zionist military started telling conflicting stories, but remained consistent on the fact that the sirens were activated in the Upper Galilee as a result of a wrong identification of the aircraft.

Earlier, ‘Israeli’ Channel 12 alleged that the sirens were activated after launching missiles to intercept and bring down an unmanned aerial vehicle belonging to Hezbollah that infiltrated the northern occupied Palestinian airspace coming from South Lebanon.

It is worth noting that the confusion among the Zionist military members comes at the climax of security alertness amid the “Chariots of Fire” maneuvers, the ‘Israeli’ entity’s largest wargames in several years, which simulate a month-long all-out war against Hezbollah and Hamas on all fronts from the North to the South.

This is the second aircraft the ‘Israeli’ occupation army downs before figuring out that it belongs to it. Such incidents come as a result of the security obsession and loss the Zionists are through due to the major and numerous transformations unfolding in the region, namely Hezbollah’s growing might, and its Secretary General, His Eminence Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah’s threats about a direct and a rapid response to any attack the ‘Israeli’ army might commit during their military exercises.

Share this: Share

Facebook

Twitter



Email

Like this: Like Loading... Related

Filed under: Hezbollah, Lebanon | Tagged: Hezbollah Versus IOF, IOF the "invincible army", Iron Drone Failiars, Israel on one leg and a half, The Zio-temporary entity |