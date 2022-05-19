Sayyed Nasrallah Hails Voters: Election Victory Protects Resistance in Parliament

Posted on by martyrashrakat

Hezbollah Secretary General Sayyed Hasan Nasrallah hailed on Wednesday the heavy turnout in the parliamentary election, which was held on May 15, thanking the voters who elected the candidates of the Resistance and its allies.

In a televised speech, Sayyed Nasrallah thanked specifically the Resistance martyrs’ families, the injured fighters, the elders, and the sick people who participated in the elections.

Sayyed Nasrallah also hailed the Resistance fighters who carried out two missions on May 15: guarding the nation and participating in the vote.

Hezbollah Secretary General also greeted the clerics who cast their ballots and the public institutions which held the elections.

Thanking Hezbollah election machines, Sayyed Nasralalh thanked the former members of the Loyalty to Resistance parliamentary bloc Nawwaf Al-Moussawi, Al-Walid Soukariyeh, and Anwar Joumaa for all their efforts and welcomed the new members Raed Berro, Rami Abu Hamdan, Melhem Al-Hujjeri, and Yanal Al-Solh.

Sayyed Nasrallah indicated that the election victory was achieved by the Resistance and its allies despite all the antagonistic propaganda and the US economic sanctions, threats and siege.

In this regard, Sayyed Nasrallah called for scanning the remarks of the former United States Assistant Secretary of State for Near Eastern Affairs, David Schenker, who had acknowledged that the United States exploited 2019 protests and fastened Lebanon’s economic collapse.

Hezbollah leader highlighted the US role in stealing the funds of the Lebanese depositors in cooperation with most of the banks, describing it as the biggest theft in Lebanon’s history.

Sayyed Nasrallah also mentioned that the US threatened to escalate sanctions if the Resistance lists win the elections, adding that the heavy turnout in the parliamentary elections and participation in the pre-election ceremonies were the answer.

Sayyed Nasrallah spot light on the long queues of voters at the polling stations, wondering whether the administrative procrastination was deliberate.

His eminence also cited the big amounts of money which were spent for electoral purposes, underling the Saudi ambassador activity in this regard.

New Parliament

Hezbollah Chief stressed that the Resistance and its allies have secured an effective presence in the parliament, adding teh final form of the blocs is still unclear.

Sayyed Nasrallah maintained that none of the blocs could secure the parliamentary majority, which may be an incentive for national cooperation.

Sayyed Nasrallah explained that, when all the political parties miss the majority, they will be obliged to shoulder the national responsibilities, instead of practicing the passive opposition role.

Sayyed Nasrallah called for halting the political quarrels among the various parties in order to assume the responsibilities related to coping with the economic challenge, underling the importance of calm in the country.

The economic files, including the fuel, electricity, wheat and foodstuffs, must be prioritized, according to Sayyed Nasrallah who highlighted the international crisis in this regard.

Elections Exposed Lies

Sayyed Nasrallah indicated that the parliamentary elections exposed the lies which promoted that Hezbollah wanted to delay or prevent the vote, adding that had Hezbollah wanted to prevent the elections, it could have done that.

Sayyed Nasrallah also noted that the opponents claim that Hezbollah weaponry controls the country was refuted by the elections, adding that the anti-Resistance winning candidates were not influenced by the Resistance arms.

His eminence added that the 2022 elections also proved that the “Iranian occupation” lie is false, citing the US and Saudi ambassadors intervention in the elections by paying money, forming lists and visiting the candidates as well as the polling stations.

Significance of Election Results

Hezbollah Secretary General explained the correlation between the number of seats every parliamentary bloc wins and the popular representation it reflects, stressing that, in Lebanon, they are not proportional.

In other words, Sayyed Nasrallah said that, in some cases, a big parliamentary bloc may reflect a smaller popular representation than a small bloc due to the distribution of electoral districts on a sectarian basis.

In this regard, Sayyed Nasrallah underscored the importance of amending the electoral law in a way that the entire country becomes one electoral district on the basis of proportionality and away from any sectarian constraint.

Sayyed Nasrallah also highlighted lowering the vote age from 21 to 18 years in order to provide a fairer parliamentary election.

Sayyed Nasrallah underlined the number of votes won by Hezbollah candidates which was more than 500, 000 in Bekaa and Southern Lebanon only as an illustration in this domain.

Upcoming Stage

Hezbollah Secretary General hoped that electing the Parliament Speaker and forming a new government do not take a long time.

Sayyed Nasrallah stressed that the members of the loyalty to Resistance bloc will soon start preparing the draft laws which reflect their election programs, adding that Hezbollah will also assume its socioeconomic responsibilities as it has been throughout 40 years.

Supporters Address

Sayyed Nasrallah urged the Resistance supporters to avoid holding the provocative motorbike rallies and chanting sectarian slogans which abuse the other sects’ followers.

Sayyed Nasrallah repeated that shooting in the air is forbidden, calling for chasing the masked gunmen who exploit the demonstrations to open fire illegally.

In this regard, Sayyed Nasrallah recalled that Hezbollah sacks any of its members that opens fire illegally.

Source: Al-Manar

