Family of Killed Palestinian Activist Nizar Banat Look for Justice at International Courts

Posted on May 20, 2022 by uprootedpalestinians

May 20, 2022

The family of Palestinian activist Nizar Banat. (photo: via QNN)

The family of Palestinian activist Nizar Banat, beaten to death during his detention by Palestinian security forces, announced on Wednesday they are no longer pursuing a case through the Palestinian judiciary and are, instead, turning to international courts for justice, The New Arab reported.

The family’s spokesperson and Nizar Banat’s brother, Ghassan Banat, told The New Arab that they no longer have faith in the Palestinian court system after learning the 14 suspects linked to the case were released from prison without a judicial order.

Banat was one of the most well-known critics of corruption within the Palestinian Authority and was killed during his arrest by security forces on 24 June 2021. A Palestinian legal medical report confirmed that Banat was beaten to death.

“We received proof that the Palestinian security members accused of Nizar’s killing spent Eid Al-Fitr holidays at home with their families, despite the fact that they are detained for a serious criminal case,” Banat pointed out.

The commission’s lawyer explained to Palestinian media on Wednesday that Banat’s case is currently open in the Palestinian military judiciary, as the 14 suspects are members of security forces.

“We, as a legal team for the national commission for justice for Nizar Banat, are now preparing a case before the Palestinian civil judiciary,” he said.

Nizar Banat was a renowned Palestinian political activist and commentator, and a well-known critic of the Palestinian Authority.

Banat’s death sparked a wave of protests in the West Bank, which Palestinian security forces met with violence.

The security response and Banat’s death were met with international criticism.

(The New Arab, PC, Social Media)

Filed under: Palestine, Palestinians | Tagged: , , |

«

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

%d bloggers like this: