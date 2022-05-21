Biden signs $40Bln bill for Ukraine: White House

Posted on by martyrashrakat

May 21, 2022

Source: Agencies

By Al Mayadeen English

The White House signed the bill to send $40 billion in aid to Ukraine, despite calls against it.

US President Joe Biden Signs $40Bln Aid Bill For Ukraine: White House

The White House said on Saturday that US President Joe Biden approved legislation providing $40 billion in aid to Ukraine.

On Thursday, the US Senate cleared a record $40 billion Ukraine aid bill by an 86-to-11 vote. The proposal was approved by the House of Representatives earlier this month, 368-57.

The law will deliver almost $20 billion in military aid to Ukraine, nearly $9 billion in economic support, more than $4 billion in humanitarian relief, and another $4 billion in foreign military finance through the State Department.

His words came hours before the Congress’ upper chamber is expected to vote in favor of the package in an unusual majority in Washington.

The bill provides “supplemental emergency appropriations for the fiscal year 2022 to Federal agencies to respond to the situation in, and for assistance to, Ukraine,” according to the White House.

However, Republican senator Rand Paul, on Wednesday, said that Congress needs to borrow money from China to send aid to Ukraine, just a day before the US Senate voted by majority to send $40 billion in military and economic aid to Ukraine and its allies. According to Investopedia, the US owes China $1 trillion in debt.

“To borrow the money from China simply to send it to Ukraine makes no sense and makes us weaker, not stronger,” Paul said on the Senate floor regarding the aid package.

Paul, a week ago, disrupted the proceeding of a quick vote on a bill by blocking the US decision to allocate $40 billion to Ukraine. Ten other senate Republicans, including Marsha Blackburn, John Boozman, Mike Braun, Mike Crapo, Bill Hagerty, Josh Hawley, Mike Lee, Cynthia Lummis, Roger Marshall, and Tommy Tuberville, also voted against the advancement of the bill.

CNN claimed earlier this week, citing a government official, that the bill will be “flown” to Biden in South Korea for signature while the president is on his Asian tour.

Share this: Share

Facebook

Twitter



Email

Like this: Like Loading... Related

Filed under: American crimes, China, Ukraine, USA | Tagged: Biden's Foreign Policy, US Senate |