Israeli occupation issues sentence against Freedom Tunnel prisoners محكمة الاحتلال تقضي بالسجن 5 سنوات وغرامة مالية على أسرى نفق الحرية

May 22, 2022

Source: Al Mayadeen Ne

By Al Mayadeen English

Israeli occupation court issues a sentence of 5 years and 8 months of imprisonment against the Freedom Tunnel prisoners, except for Zakaria Al-Zubaidi.

PPC lawyer Khaled Mahajna: These sentences are an example of “Israel’s” arbitrary practices against the Palestinian people

The Israeli occupation court issued a sentence on Sunday against the Palestinian prisoners who broke out of Gilboa Prison on September 6, in what was later known as the Freedom Tunnel operation.

Al Mayadeen‘s correspondent said the occupation court sentenced five of the prisoners to five years and eight months in prison, adding that Zakaria Al-Zubaidi was not sentenced today because of his different circumstances.

The Palestinian Prisoners Club lawyer Khaled Mahajna told Al Mayadeen that the rulings against the prisoners were “unfair”, adding that these sentences are an example of “Israel’s” arbitrary practices against the Palestinian people.

Mahajna noted that the rulings can be appealed, but there is no trust whatsoever in the Israeli courts’ system.

Earlier, the prisoners’ lawyer said 11 prisoners were being sentenced today for the 2021 prison break from Gilboa in September, clarifying that five of the defendants are accused of providing assistance to the others to escape, as per the Israeli claims.

Mahajna also said that he does not expect the Israeli occupation to do them justice, rather it will conspire with Israeli intelligence and the prosecution’s demands and will force harsh sentences against them in order to please the “Israeli public” and feign an achievement after the embarrassment the prisoners caused them.

He declared that this “show trial” the prisoners are undergoing is illegal and inhumane, noting that if the sentences are harsh, the defendants’ team of lawyers will head to the Central Court and the Higher Court to appeal any sentence considered harsher than expected.

The other prisoners that provided assistance to the Freedom Tunnel prisoners as per Israeli claims were later sentenced to four years of imprisonment and a fine.

On the Monday morning of September 6, 2021, six Palestinian prisoners broke out of the high-security Israeli Gilboa prison through a tunnel they dug, which led them outside the prison walls before they were arrested.

The Freedom Tunnel prisoners are Mahmoud Al-Aridah, Zakaria Al-Zubaidi, Yaqoub Qadri, Mohammad Al-Aridah, Ayham Kamamji, and Munadel Nafi’at.

Mahmoud Al-Aridah and Yaqoub Qadri were re-arrested four days later, on September 10, 2021 in Al-Nasra. Zakaria Al-Zubaidi and Mohammad Al-Aridah were re-arrested the next day, and Ayham Kamamji and Mundadel Nafi’at on Sunday the 19th, after the house they had barricaded themselves in, east of Jenin, was surrounded.

الاحتلال يصدر حكماً بالسجن 5 سنوات على 5 من أسرى نفق الحرية

أصدرت محكمة الاحتلال الإسرائيلي، اليوم الأحد، الحكم على الأسرى الفلسطينيين الذين شاركوا في عملية “نفق الحرية”.

وقالت مراسلة الميادين إنّ محكمة الاحتلال حكمت بالسجن 5 سنوات و8 أشهر وغرامة مالية على أسرى نفق الحرية.

وأعلنت أنّ الاحتلال حكم على الأسرى الذين يتهمهم بمساعدة أسرى نفق الحرية بالسجن 4 سنوات وغرامة مالية.

وقال محامي نادي الأسير خالد محاجنة للميادين، إنّ الأحكام الصادرة بحق الأسرى “غير عادلة”، مضيفاً أنّ “الأحكام الصادرة هي نموذج من ممارسات إسرائيل بحق الشعب الفلسطيني”.

ولفت محاجنة إلى أنّه يمكن استئناف الأحكام، “لكن لا تعويل على نظام المحاكم الإسرائيلية”،مشيراً إلى أنّ قوات الاحتلال تحاول إبعاد الصحافيين من قاعة المحكمة.

وفي وقت سابق، أكد محامي أسرى نفق الحرية، أن 11 أسيراً سوف يعرضون على المحكمة اليوم للبت في عملية انتزاع حريتهم من سجن جلبوع في أيلول 2021، موضحاً أنّ 5 من “المتهمين” يزعم الاحتلال تقديمهم المساعدة لأسرى نفق الحرية ال6.

وقال محاجنة إنّه لا يتوقع أن تنصفهم المحكمة، بل سترضخ وتتواطأ مع مطالب النيابة والمخابرات الإسرائيلية وفرض عقوبات صعبة من أجل إرضاء “الجمهور الإسرائيلي” ومحاولة الخروج بإنجاز معين بعد الإحراج الذي سببه لهم الأسرى.

وأشار المحامي إلى أنّ المحكمة الصورية التي تمارس على الأسرى غير إنسانية وغير قانونية، مشيراً إلى أنّه في حال كانت الأحكام التي ستطلق صعبة، سيتوجه طاقم المحامين إلى المحكمة المركزية ومحكمة العدل العليا لاستئناف كل حكم سيكون فوق المتوقع.

وفي مطلع الشهر الجاري، أكدت هيئة شؤون الأسرى والمحررين، أنّ سلطات الاحتلال الإسرائيلي، تُواصل عزل الأسير زكريا الزبيدي داخل زنازين العزل الانفرادي منذ ما يقارب 8 أشهر.

وحمّلت هيئة الأسرى سلطات الاحتلال المسؤولية الكاملة عن حياة الأسير الزبيدي ورفاقه الآخرين الذين انتزعوا حريتهم من سجن “جلبوع”، في ظل ما تقوم به إدارة سجون الاحتلال من إجراءات عقابية بحقهم وابتكار أساليب قمعية جديدة تنفذها ضدهم.

وكانت المحكمة قد نظرت، في نيسان/أبريل الماضي، في طلب النيابة العامة فرض عقوبات إضافية عليهم وعلى 5 أسرى آخرين، تنسب إليهم سلطات الاحتلال تهماً بمساعدة الأسرى ال 6 في الهروب.

