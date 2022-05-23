Nasrallah: The blood of journalist Shireen Abu Akleh is on the hands of Arab leaders

Posted on by uprootedpalestinians

May 23, 2022

Source: video.moqawama.org

Translation: resistancenews.com

Transcript:

[…] Before I address the specific issues of this meeting and our upcoming (electoral) battle in two days, let me spend a few minutes on the crime perpetrated by the soldiers of the Zionist occupation that led to the martyrdom of journalist Shireen Abu Akleh.

On the one hand, Shireen Abu Akleh was a witness to the crimes of the enemy for many years, as well as a witness to the oppression of the Palestinian people and the daily crimes, massacres, aggressions and violations that they suffer, both in terms of the (oppressed) population and the (desecrated) holy places. And today, she has become the oppressed martyr, the victim of one of these crimes. She is therefore both the witness (chaahid) and the oppressed martyr (chahiid) [in Arabic as in the Greek root of this word, “martyr” has the double meaning of witness and martyr, designating a person who died to attest to the truth of religion].

On the other hand, such is the true face of this enemy. Such is his bestiality which has never changed one iota. From the massacres of Deir Yassin (in 1948) to all the massacres in Palestine, to the massacres in Lebanon, in Qana, Sohmor and the other villages, to the massacre of the Egyptian soldiers trapped in Sinai, etc., etc., etc. This is the true identity of Israel, its essence and nature: monstrosity, tyranny, arrogance, bloodshed, and, in the depths of history, the murder of the Prophets [mentioned by the Bible and the Quran]. Nothing has changed, nothing at all.

Those who should feel ashamed, humiliated and degraded in the first place are (all Arab-Muslims who) normalize with the enemy, be it regimes, governments, elites and particular individuals who try to persuade our peoples that Israel is an entity whose existence is natural (and irrevocable), an obvious choice, a well-established and developed State with which one can coexist in peace. The first thing that came to my mind as I watched this martyr and her blood on TV is that her blood is on the hands of the (Arab-Muslim) leaders and elites who normalize their relations with Israel. This blood is on their face, on their cheeks, on their temples, on their lips and on their hands.

The message of this (tragic) event, O my brothers and sisters, is very strong, both for the Palestinian people, the Arab, Muslim (and Christian) peoples and the whole world. Unfortunately, some have been quick to try to shift the debate on this dangerous crime perpetrated by the enemy, turning it into a debate on Shireen Abu Akleh’s religion and her religious affiliation. I declare to you that the strongest message in the martyrdom of this oppressed woman is that she is a Christian. The strongest message in the martyrdom of this oppressed woman is that she is a Christian. This message declares to all that Israel, the temporary usurping entity, has attacked both Muslims and Christians, both the Palestinian people and the peoples of the region, and has killed, oppressed, expelled, imprisoned and destroyed the homes of both Muslims and Christians. Israel, the usurping occupying entity, has attacked both Muslim and Christian holy places. And just a few days ago, during the month of Ramadan, we saw the aggressive Zionist behavior against Muslim worshippers praying on Friday at Al-Aqsa Mosque, and against Christians during the Great Saturday of Holy Fire at the Basilica of the Resurrection (Church of the Holy Sepulchre).

We are witnessing Israel assassinating journalists and terrorizing their funerals ON LIVE TV. They won’t stop. Because they know they won’t face any consequences. they know the west won’t sanction them. They know if the Palestinians dare to resist they will be called “terrorists” — Hadi Nasrallah (@HadiNasrallah) May 13, 2022

The message of Shireen Abu Akleh’s martyrdom states that all are in danger (against Israel), whether it is their lives, their blood, their children, their property, their homes, their future and their Muslim and Christian holy places. The message states that this racist entity… Today, the only entity on the face of the earth that openly declares its segregationist (Apartheid) regime is Israel.

S. African police in '87 attacking the coffin of Ashley Kriel to seize the ANC flag that draped it; Israeli police attacked the coffin of #ShireenAbuAkleh today, trying to seize Palestinian flags. Apartheid regimes waging war on their victims, even after death pic.twitter.com/oDkMmIoBg1 — Tony Karon (@TonyKaron) May 13, 2022

This inhuman, tyrannical regime against all human beings (non-Jews) will never change one iota, because this is its real identity and essence. No matter what the normalizers do, and no matter what it may do in demonstrations of hypocrisy, its bestial and criminal nature will always drive it to perpetrate such mistakes and acts of imbecility that will (reveal its true face and) destroy all its efforts to appear as a normal State (with a human face).

We hope that the blood of Shireen Abu Akleh, and the blood of the men and women, young, adults and children of Palestine will awaken the dead and withered consciences, and cause all the good and dignity that remains in this (Arab & Muslim) Community, both among Muslims and Christians, to rise up.

This will never be unseen. pic.twitter.com/Gtfrjqs6Q3 — Riya Al (@RiyaAlsanah) May 13, 2022

Allow me also today to extend my condolences to the families of the martyrs in Nubl and Al-Zahra of the local defense forces attached to the Syrian Arab Army who saw more than 10 martyrs fall today in a brazen and open attack by the terrorist armed groups in northern Aleppo.

Syria: Hezbullah's Syrian auxiliary in Nubl & Zahraa, which fights under NDF, mourns the martyrdom of 10 of its fighters after Turkish-backed terrorists attacked their bus earlier today. pic.twitter.com/SnrBzYVmqH — Lebanese News and Updates (@LebUpdate) May 13, 2022

I ask God the Most High to grant their families the strength to endure this loss and console their pain. […]

