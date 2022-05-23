The Post-Lebanese Elections Era: Will Newly-elected MPs Lead the Country on the Way to Salvation?

Posted on by uprootedpalestinians

May 22, 2022

By Mohammad Youssef

The results of Lebanon’s parliamentary elections 2022 have presented a new political scene that would show a new shift in the conduct of the voters. The success of those who refer to themselves as independents and change-seekers would necessarily present a new approach to the whole spectrum.

All of the above is true, with the exception of the US hopes to undermine the credibility of Hezbollah, and to show a kind of decline in the people’s trust towards the resistance. Hezbollah as a party gained more parliamentary seats than before. The party’s parliamentary bloc has gained two more seats, one in Jbeil and the other one in Baalbek.

The importance of this gain is that it comes against the backdrop of a fierce American-Saudi campaign against the party.

Lebanon and the Lebanese now are waiting to see what kind of alliances will take place inside the parliament, especially that the elections did not produce a clear majority.

Hezbollah is convinced that the majority is not a crucial factor to help make the state machines work smoothly, rather it could be a hindrance and a burden at this time.

Hezbollah and its allies had the majority in the previous parliament, which did not serve its goals in any way.

This new race has brought 29 new parliamentarians who do not belong to the traditional parties. The way they might choose to make their alliances and the political platform they might adopt will necessarily effect the whole scene.

The free patriotic movement has emerged to have the largest number of deputies in the new parliament, while Hezbollah parliamentary bloc has won the highest preferential votes in the country which clearly reflects the wide popularity, and the large support it continues to enjoy in the Lebanese society.

The continuous pressure, siege and sanctions against Lebanon and the Lebanese, particularly against Hezbollah supporters by the United States and its western and Arab Gulf allies did not bring any tangible result and did not lead to any rift or wedge between the party and its popular base, contrary to this, it led to consolidate its popularity.

The new parliament has to shoulder a host of chronic and very complicated monetary, financial, economic, social, and health problems in the crisis-rotten country. The situation is so critical that it cannot tolerate any political adolescence or amateurish behavior and immature political statements that the Lebanese started to hear from certain new MPs.

Lebanon is on the verge of collapse and needs an urgent effort to secure a way to salvation.

Any escalation or counter escalation in any level will aggravate the situation and make any glimpse of hope almost impossible.

The voice of wisdom should prevail and a statesman policy should be advocated to address the numerous critical problems.

Hezbollah Secretary General His Eminence Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah has always represented this voice, and extended a hand of cooperation to this end. Will the other party or parties receive and respond to this positively? This is what we expect to see in the few coming days.

Meanwhile, we pray that the other parties make only pure Lebanese calculations away from the diktats of foreign countries who only look after their own interests and not ours!

