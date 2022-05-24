From Khaldeh to Sayyeda Zainab (P) Shrine: 55 Years of Sayyed Zulfikar’s Jihad (Video)

Posted on by uprootedpalestinians

May 21, 2022

Mohammad Salami

When creed and power are found in one man, the result will be Sayyed Mustafa Badreddine, aka Sayyed Zulfikar.

He is the grandson of Imam Ali (P) whose teachings inspired the soul of the Lebanese young man to fight the Israeli enemy in Khaldeh upon the Zionist invasion in 1982. During that battle Sayyed Mustafa Badreddine was injured; however, his wounds did not prevent him from pursuing his jihad journey.

In 1996, Sayyed Zulfikar led Hezbollah military in the fight against the Israeli large-scale aggression on Lebanon, commanding the Resistance units which remained striking the enemy till the last moment of the confrontation.

In 1997, martyr Badreddine coordinated with Hezbollah military commander, martyr Imad Mughniyeh, Ansariyeh ambush which inflicted heavy losses upon the enemy forces.

Sayyed Zulfikar also played a vital role in the indirect negotiations held to liberate the prisoners in the Zionist jails, forcing the enemy to release most of the Lebanese prisoners.

Martyr Badreddine further contributed to the operations of uncovering the collaborators with Israeli enemy and dismantling the terrorist cells which carried out a large number of car bomb attacks in several Lebanese cities.

When the takfiri danger approached Sayyed Zainab (P) Shrine, martyr Badreddine led Hezbollah forces to fight the terrorists and expel them from the area.

Hezbollah command appointed Sayyed Zulfikar as the commander of Hezbollah military operations in Syria where he fought the terrorists till his martyrdom in 2016.

Hezbollah Secretary General Sayyed Hasan Nasrallah addressed on Friday the Party’s ceremony held to mark the sixth anniversary of the martyrdom of Sayyed Badreddine, indicating that the martyr was one of the symbols of the resistance generation which rebelled against the official regime in Lebanon and the region.

Source: Al-Manar English Website

