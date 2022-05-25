My recent interview: “Donbas after 8 years of war دونباس پس از 8 سال جنگ”

Posted on by uprootedpalestinians

May 24, 2022

Eva Bartlett

Interview I did yesterday on my recent trips back to the Donbass, on Western media whitewashing of Ukraine’s crimes, and on how it is fine & good to call yourself anti-war, but where were you the last 8 years when the people of the Donbass (who did not ask for Ukraine to unleash 8 years of hellish war upon them) endured constant Ukrainian bombing? They were targeted mercilessly by Ukraine–which violated the Minsk Accords. Russia pushed for diplomacy for 8 years, only in Feb 2022 starting its military operation to demilitarize & de-Nazify Ukraine.

This operation is to end Ukraine’s war & bring stability to the region, and prevent more bloodshed.

Originally published here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=DSgnyv9QeN0

RELATED LINKS:

–The Military Situation In The Ukraine

*The author, Jacques Baud, is a former colonel of the General Staff, ex-member of the Swiss strategic intelligence, was trained in the American and British intelligence services, was a UN expert on rule of law and security.

https://www.thepostil.com/the-military-situation-in-the-ukraine/

–Ukrainian strike on Donetsk market was a terrorist act

https://ingaza.wordpress.com/2022/04/29/ukrainian-strike-on-donetsk-market-was-a-terrorist-act/

–Former Nazi/Aidar prison where they starved, tortured & mock executed prisoners

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=j2Bz13iCR9s

–Kirovsk, a City Under Ukrainian Fire

https://youtu.be/IYpI05Rhcg4

-Here’s what I found at the reported ‘mass grave’ near Mariupol

https://ingaza.wordpress.com/2022/04/29/heres-what-i-found-at-the-reported-mass-grave-near-mariupol/

–Zionism in Ukraine allied with Nazism

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=PlSBzreRYR4

–Rights Groups Demand Israel Stop Arming neo-Nazis in Ukraine

https://www.haaretz.com/israel-news/rights-groups-demand-israel-stop-arming-neo-nazis-in-the-ukraine-1.6248727

–My Donbass playlist

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=PJabtYB3ay4&list=PLqtiZC-4QZC3VvabZMbM0FbOcwBoLdGBT

–My 2019 report from Donbass

https://ingaza.wordpress.com/2019/10/17/under-fire-from-ukraine-and-misperceived-by-the-west-the-people-of-the-dpr-share-their-stories/

–Andrei Martyanov, Russian military expert

https://smoothiex12.blogspot.com/

–I’m on a ‘hit list’ Kiev allows to silence dissent & journalism. That’s all you need to know about Ukrainian ‘democracy’

https://ingaza.wordpress.com/2021/06/12/im-on-a-hit-list-kiev-allows-to-silence-dissent-journalism-thats-all-you-need-to-know-about-ukrainian-democracy/

–On the OSCE’s claims of Russian war crimes

https://ingaza.wordpress.com/2022/04/28/on-the-osces-claims-of-russian-war-crimes/

–It’s 10 years since the war in Syria began, and Western media & pundits are still eager to keep it going

*Regarding the BBC dishonest reporting I mentioned

https://ingaza.wordpress.com/2021/03/18/its-10-years-since-the-war-in-syria-began-and-western-media-pundits-are-still-eager-to-keep-it-going/

This outstanding report from Syria by Eva Bartlett penetrates the 'iron dome' of Western propaganda, also known as news.

It is about a chemical attack that never happened in a country attacked, subverted and blockaded in your name.https://t.co/AX1Zwbg0g0 — John Pilger (@johnpilger) May 27, 2021

