Sitrep Operation Z: ‘The Grind’ is mainly done for now – Donbas Arc lights up like a solar storm

May 24, 2022

by Saker Staff

This is an open thread on the entire Donbas Arc where the ‘grind’ is now paying off and the Russians are running and counting coup, working like a well-orchestrated orchestra. (Unforgivable hyperbole in writing, but it is quite a thing to watch!).

Over to the commentators to give us the details.

Keep eyes on for confirmation: UNCONFIRMED but oh boy this would be juicy if confirmed. How about those Poles? From Intel Slava:

Against the background of information about the arrival of units in Pavlograd from the territory of Poland, a missile attack was launched on a military facility in the city. Which object was hit is still unknown. It is likely that the target was precisely the place of concentration of those same armed groups that arrived from Poland. Pavlograd is the most important transport hub for supplying the Armed Forces of Ukraine in Donbass. Roads run from it to Pokrovsk, Kurakhovo and Marinka, as well as towards the Kramatorsk-Slavic agglomeration. The railway goes towards Avdiivka.

For now, Readovka’s report and map.

Today from Avdiivka to Estuary Russian Armed Forces and allied forces storm Estuary. Most of the city has been liberated and serious military operations are underway. The entire Donbass arc is in motion. Ukrainian sources report the withdrawal of troops from Severodonetsk. The main supply routes are under the fire control of the Allied Artillery. Kharkiv Front. Today, fighting continued in the area of Liptsov, Ternovoye and Rubezhnoye. Izumo-Luhansk front. In the morning, it was reported that a bridge across the Lugan River was blown up near Svitlodar, then information appeared about the breakthrough of the Allied forces in this direction. Later it became known about the beginning of the assault on Krasny Liman, and about the capture of almost half of the city by the Allied forces. Russian aviation and artillery are also working in the area of Soledar and Bakhmut (Artemivsk). From the Popasnyansky front, they reported the end of the battles for Toshkovka (in favor of the Allied forces) and successes in the Zolotoe area. The Russian Armed Forces and allied forces storm Zolotoe Positions are occupied at the entrance to the city The 6th Regiment of the People’s Militia of the LPR occupied two streets in Kamyshevakh. Access to the borders of the LPR and DPR from Troitsky was also made. This morning, the Russian Aerospace Forces launched a missile attack on the railway infrastructure in Korosten, Zhytomyr region. Powerful explosions thundered in Kharkiv and Pavlograd-military facilities were destroyed. Repulsed provocations of the Ukrainian Armed Forces on our territories. A Ukrainian drone was shot down in the Rostov region. Air defense systems were destroyed APU made an unsuccessful attempt of provocation in the Kursk regionAir defense systems destroyed all air targets in the Kursk region. Anti-aircraft missiles flew into the sky over the Belgorod region in the evening.

