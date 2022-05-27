Hezbollah War Media Department Circulates Video with English and Hebrew Subtitles: Any Violation of Al-Aqsa Mosque Will Lead to Regional Explosion

Posted on by martyrashrakat

May 27, 2022

Hezbollah War Media Department circulated a video with English and Hebrew subtitles, showing Secretary General Sayyed Nasrallah warning the Israeli enemy about any violation of Al-Aqsa Mosque and the Dome of the Rock.

Sayyed NAsrallah had warned during his Wednesday televised speech on Resistance and Liberation Day that any violation of Al-Aqsa Mosque and the Dome of the Rock will lead to a regional explosion.

Source: Al-Manar English Website

