IOF storm courtyards of Al-Aqsa at dawn ahead of Israeli “Flag March”

May 29 2021

Source: Al Mayadeen

By Al Mayadeen English

Israeli occupation forces storm the Al-Qibli prayer hall and seal its doors with iron chains, in an attempt to secure the settlers’ “Flag March”.

The Dome of the Rock Mosque in Al-Aqsa compound (Archive)

Al Mayadeen correspondent in occupied Al-Quds reported Sunday that the Israeli occupation forces stormed the courtyards of Al-Aqsa Mosque compound and encircled the worshipers inside Al-Qibli prayer hall.

Watch | Muslim worshipers chant slogans in defiance of scores of Israeli settlers holding a provocative march into the Al-Aqsa Mosque compound. pic.twitter.com/BZdVp59hym — Quds News Network (@QudsNen) May 29, 2022

Our correspondent indicated that at 5 am, the IOF stormed Al-Qibli prayer hall and sealed its doors with iron chains. The occupation forces also set up a barrier in the Old City of Al-Quds to prevent Palestinians from reaching Al-Aqsa Mosque.

About 1,000 Israeli settlers raided the Old City of Al-Quds on Sunday, waving Israeli flags and provoking the city’s residents.

Watch | An Israeli settler spits at a #Palestinian woman during a provocative march through the Old City of Jerusalem. pic.twitter.com/oe5jfXmDkF — Quds News Network (@QudsNen) May 28, 2022

In light of the preparations for the “Flag March” in Al-Quds, the head of Hamas Political Bureau, Ismail Haniyeh, said that “all options are on the table, and we are ready for all possible scenarios.”

Haniyeh added that the occupation wishes to make the “Flag March” an attempt to undermine the accomplishment of the Seif Al-Quds battle and to bypass the fervor created after the battle, “but we will say clearly that the clock will not turn back, and the Al-Aqsa Mosque is our right and it belongs to us.”

He further clarified that the nation, the people, and the Resistance are all ready to deal with any developments that may occur on Sunday and considered the spearhead of the developments to be “our people in Al-Quds, who never thought twice about defending Al-Aqsa, the West Bank, and the ’48 territories, and Gaza will remain as their sword and shield.”

Similarly, the Palestinian Resistance factions warned the Israeli occupation from committing any foolishness by allowing the storming of Al-Aqsa Mosque and carrying out the “Flag March”, stressing that this scheme would detonate the regional situation.

"Israel's" provocative 'Flag March' has been going for years. In 2021, the march led to the 11-day aggression on #Gaza Strip. This year, #Palestinians are calling worldwide attention to raising the #Palestinian flag in defiance of the march. #RaiseTheFlag #لنرفع_علم_فلسطين pic.twitter.com/5iyIbFY0iJ — Al Mayadeen English (@MayadeenEnglish) May 28, 2022

Simultaneously, Israeli media outlets said that the occupation has deployed additional Iron Dome systems in the occupied territories. Israeli Channel 12 said that occupation forces deployed these systems to intercept rockets in the occupied Palestinian lands.

المصدر: المبادين

قوات الاحتلال الإسرائيلي تحاصر المعتكفين داخل المصلى القبلي وتقتحم باحات المسجد الأقصى، وتقيم حاجزاً في البلدة القديمة بالقدس لمنع الفلسطينيين من الوصول.

مسجد قبة الصخرة داخل مجمع المسجد الأقصى في القدس 27 أيار/ مايو 2022 (أ ف ب).

أفادت مراسلة الميادين في القدس المحتلة، اليوم الأحد، بأن قوات الاحتلال اقتحمت باحات المسجد الأقصى وحاصرت المعتكفين داخل المصلى القبلي.

مجموعات من المستوطنين تقتحم المسجد الأقصى هذه اللحظات تحت حماية قوات الاحتلال pic.twitter.com/G2cSvikgkn — AlQastal القسطل (@AlQastalps) May 29, 2022

وأوضحت مراسلتنا أنه عند الخامسة فجراً اقتحمت قوات الاحتلال المسجد القبلي وأغلقت الأبواب بالسلاسل الحديدية، كذلك أقامت قوات الاحتلال حاجزاً في البلدة القديمة بالقدس لمنع الفلسطينيين من الوصول إلى الأقصى.

واعتقلت قوات الاحتلال عدداً من الفلسطينيين في الأقصى أثناء اقتحام المستوطنين لباحاته.

واستباح نحو ألف مستوطن البلدة القديمة في القدس أمس السبت، وهم يرفعون أعلام الاحتلال ويستفزّون السكان.

يذكر أن قوات الاحتلال الإسرائيلي تُعدّ اليوم لما يُعرف بـ “مسيرة الأعلام”، فيما أكّدت “حماس” أنّ “هناك ثلاثية متأهبة للتعامل مع تطورات الموقف اليوم، وهي الأمّة والشعب والمقاومة”.

وفي هذا السياق، ذكرت وسائل إعلام إسرائيلية، السبت، أنّ “حماس أطلقت 8 صواريخ من غزة في إطار تجارب نحو البحر، كإشارة تحذير لإسرائيل”.

كذلك ذكر الإعلام الإسرائيلي أنّ الاحتلال “نشر مزيداً من منظومة القبة الحديدية في الداخل الفلسطيني” المحتل. وقالت “القناة الـ12” إنّ قوات الاحتلال نشرت مزيداً من منظومة القبة الحديدية لاعتراض الصواريخ في الداخل الفلسطيني المحتل.

في المقابل، حذّرت فصائل المقاومة الفلسطينية الاحتلالَ الإسرائيلي من “ارتكاب أي حماقة عبر السماح باقتحام المسجد الأقصى من خلال تنظيم مسيرة الأعلام الإرهابية”، مؤكّدةً أنّ “هذا المُخطط سيكون بمنزلة برميل بارود سينفجر ويُشعل المنطقة بأكملها”.

