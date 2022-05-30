Palestinians confront Israeli settlers in Al-Quds, protests in Gaza

Posted on by uprootedpalestinians

29 May 2022

Source: Al Mayadeen+ Agencies

By Al Mayadeen English

The Nablus Brigade of Al-Quds Brigades has announced targeting Israeli forces stationed at Hawara checkpoint, south of Nablus.

A Palestinian punches a settler during their provocations

Palestinians have confronted hundreds of settlers and Israeli occupation forces in the Old City of occupied Al-Quds.

Violent confrontations eruipted between Palestinian youths and the Israeli occupation forces on Salah El-Din Street, as they stood against the Israeli “Flag March” that began this afternoon.

24 Palestinian civilians were injured in attacks by the Israeli occupation forces and settlers in occupied Al-Quds and 20 Palestinians have been arrested in Bab Al-Amoud area and in the neighborhoods of the Old City and Al-Aqsa Mosque.

A picture of a Palestinian youth standing up to Israeli settlers, as they tried to storm Al-Aqsa Mosque, went viral.

وكالة شهاب: "شاب مقدسي في مواجهة مستوطن بـ #القدس". pic.twitter.com/IC1gYStIsQ — وكالة شهاب للأنباء (@ShehabAgency) May 29, 2022

Palestinian media reported that an elderly Palestinian was arrested by the Israeli occupation police for raising the Palestinian flag in front of the Israeli march.

Activists on social media circulated a number of video clips of women and elderly women confronting the Israeli occupation forces during their storming of the courtyards of Al-Aqsa Mosque.

Hours ago, a Palestinian drone was launched carrying the Palestinian flag over occupied Al-Quds.

Among the widely circulated clips was an old woman confronting the Israeli occupation forces storming the courtyards of Al-Aqsa.

With a hunched back and leaning on a crutch, the old woman motioned at the IOF soldiers with her cane in defiance.

أهل غزة شو ما ينقال فيهم قليل والله..

مسيرة في مخيم جباليا شمال قطاع غزة نصرة للقدس والأقصى pic.twitter.com/VtuQ0UgsfC — عُمر (@Omarabujaber13) May 29, 2022

A leader of the Hamas movement, Mohammed Abu Askar, said during the protests in the town of Jabalia in northern Gaza that “Al-Quds has men who defend it and behind them is a resistance that preserves it.”

“Al-Quds is ours, and only the flag of Palestine will fly over it,” the Hamas leader said.

The mayor of Khan Younis, in the southern Gaza strip, stated that Al-Quds will remain the eternal capital of Palestine, and that “We will never give up on it no matter how great the sacrifices may be.”

Hundreds of citizens also participated in a march of the Palestinian flag in the center of Ramallah, denouncing the settlers’ attacks and chanting slogans condemning the occupation.

صور| مسيرة أعلام فلسطينية في رام الله نصرة للقدس و #المسجد_الاقصي pic.twitter.com/lwJgUfrGyP — وكالة شهاب للأنباء (@ShehabAgency) May 29, 2022

The protests coincide with Sunday’s storming of Al-Aqsa, as settlers performed Talmudic prayers, during which they lay on the ground in the courtyards of Al-Aqsa, and others raised Israeli flags under the protection of the police.

"Israel's" provocative 'Flag March' has been going for years. In 2021, the march led to the 11-day aggression on #Gaza Strip. This year, #Palestinians are calling worldwide attention to raising the #Palestinian flag in defiance of the march. #RaiseTheFlag #لنرفع_علم_فلسطين pic.twitter.com/5iyIbFY0iJ — Al Mayadeen English (@MayadeenEnglish) May 28, 2022

Confrontations between Palestinians and IOF in Nablus

The Nablus Brigade of the Al-Quds Brigades announced that it carried out a shooting attack on Israeli forces stationed at Hawara checkpoint, south of Nablus, in the northern West Bank.

In a press statement posted on Telegram, the Movement announced that it carried out a successful operation, whereby it targeted Hawara checkpoint in response to the “Flag March”, adding that its members withdrew from the scene safe and sound.

A total of nearly 105 civilians were wounded during confrontations between young Palestinians and the IOF in several areas in the vicinity of Nablus.

A Wafa correspondent reported that confrontations erupted near the Hawara military checkpoint and the town of Beita, south of Nablus, before the launch of the “Flag March”, during which the IOF fired bullets, tear gas, and sound bombs.

The agency added that two civilians were hit by live and rubber-coated metal bullets, and some suffocated from tear gas.

In addition, 3 civilians were wounded with live bullets and were taken to Rafidia Hospital, 8 with rubber-coated metal bullets, 3 with burns, and 35 from suffocation, during the confrontations that erupted near the Hawara military checkpoint.

Other confrontations erupted in the north in the towns of Burqa and Bazaria, during which the occupation forces fired tear gas and sound bombs at citizens and their homes.

A young man was also wounded by live bullets in the foot in Bazaria.

West of Nablus, confrontations erupted at the Deir Sharaf roundabout, during which the IOF fired tear gas and stun grenades. Consequently, a young Palestinian was wounded by a bullet in the foot. He was transferred to Rafidia Hospital, while 37 were injured by poison and tear gas.

South of Nablus, clashes erupted with the occupation forces in Burin, after the citizens confronted the settlers’ attacks on the town’s houses, which led to the injury of a young man with live bullets.

In addition, a young man was wounded with live bullets in the thigh, during confrontations with the occupation forces in the village of Qasra, south of Nablus. He was taken to the hospital, where he was described as in critical condition.

Share this: Share

Facebook

Twitter



Email

Like this: Like Loading... Related

Filed under: Palestine, Uncategorized |