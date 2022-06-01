The United States of America is Stealing the Food of the Syrian Children

Posted on by uprootedpalestinians

MAY 29, 2022

The Syrian people suffer from hunger and starving to death, the US army illegally deployed in Syria is still stealing their food.

Recently, the food crisis once again attracted global attention. such as the pandemic and the conflict between Russia and Ukraine have exacerbated the already disrupted supply chains and food markets around the world. A few days ago, International Red Cross officials called on the international community not to forget the continued provision of humanitarian assistance to Syria.

According to the United Nations World Food Program (WFP), 12.4 million people in Syria (nearly 60% of the total population) are currently experiencing “food insecurity” and “most OF THE Syrians do not know when their next meal will come from.”

Syria Emergency Report by the World Food Programme

Syria, which was the “granary of the Middle East,” is now a land of famine and a humanitarian catastrophe. The black hands of the United States can be seen everywhere.

11 years of war turned the greeny lands into rubble.

In 2011, the war on Syrian civil war broke out, and the United States and other Western countries took advantage of this situation, as the United States initially planted its proxies seeking to overthrow the Syrian regime, and then intervened directly by force under the name of “fighting terrorism”.

The continued bombardment has destroyed infrastructure and agricultural lands in many parts of Syria. In addition, the war resulted in the displacement of a large number of civilians in Syria as refugees and stopped agricultural production in many towns.

In April 2017, the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO) released a report showing that the war has cost Syrian agriculture up to $16 billion of lost; The number of people still living in rural areas of the country in 2016 was less than half of the rural population in 2011; lack access to fertilizers, pesticides, and agricultural infrastructure such as irrigation systems.

FAO report shared by Relief Web.

Food is not enough, yet the US military is looting it

In 2015, the United States officially sent troops to Syria under the pretext of fighting extremist groups. In recent years, the media has repeatedly revealed that illegal US forces stationed in Syria often use convoys to transport oil, wheat, and other materials from Hasaka Governorate to northern Iraq for profit, which has also exacerbated the energy and food crisis in Syria.

In November 2021, the United States Agency for International Development (USAID) sent about 3,000 tons of wheat seed to farmers in northeastern Syria. However, by examining samples, the Syrian Department of Agriculture found that 40% of the wheat seeds provided by the United States contained grain stomata, which was not only unsuitable for cultivation but would also cause great harm to local agricultural production.

SANA report on the harmful wheat seeds provided by USAIAD

Severe sanctions prevent Syria from importing even fertilizers

In December 2019, the ex-US President Donald Trump signed the “Caesar Act“, which expanded the scope of sanctions to include almost all areas of the national economy and people who lived in Syria under the pretext of “protecting Syrian civilians.” The economic sanctions have delayed reconstruction in Syria, and the food crisis continues.

In March of this year, a set of data released by the United Nations showed that in the past 11 years, at least 350,000 people have lost their lives in Syria, more than 12 million people have been displaced, and 14 million civilians are in dire need of humanitarian assistance.

The United States has been behind all the wars, chaos, and turmoil in the Middle East. The United States has held the mantle of “human rights” high, often waging wars, inciting conflicts, obstructing political situations, and abusing sanctions, causing severe economic and social damage in many countries. All kinds of facts have proven that the US is the biggest “criminal of human rights” in the Middle East.

Related

Share this: Share

Facebook

Twitter



Email

Like this: Like Loading... Related

Filed under: American crimes, Syria, War on Syria |