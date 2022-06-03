Sitrep Operation Z: Not your normal sitrep

Posted on by martyrashrakat

June 01, 2022

Source

By Amarynth

We abandon our usual format for a different take.

How long can we stare into this carnage of killing without losing part of one’s own soul. https://t.me/mod_russia_en/1969

Missile troops and artillery have hit 128 command posts, 169 firing positions of artillery and mortar batteries, as well as 623 areas of AFU manpower and military equipment concentration. The attacks have resulted in the elimination of up to 200 nationalists,

Operational-tactical, army and unmanned aviation have hit 61 areas of AFU manpower and military equipment concentration. ▫️The attacks have resulted in the elimination of more than 140 nationalists,

This is in one day, a snippet from the Russian MoD report, not counting the night.

How long can we stare into the masks falling off the evil and foolish faces of all in the hegemonic declining powers, selling lies.

Moscow Warns Biden’s Ukraine Missile Backtrack – Risks “Direct Confrontation”

Just 24 hours after insisting he wouldn’t supply Kiev with long-range missile systems, Joe Biden has flip-flopped and now pledged “more advanced” anti-tank, anti-aircraft and precision systems after being pressured by officials – including Obama’s ambassador to Russia.

Biden claimed the US was not “encouraging or enabling Ukraine to strike beyond its borders” and didn’t want to prolong the war or enter conflict against Russia, but his move was viewed “extremely negatively” by Moscow.

And

Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov told RIA Novosti Wednesday that the supply of missiles and further weaponry would increase the risk of direct confrontation.

And

China Conducts “Necessary” Military Drills Near Taiwan After US “Collusion”

Chinese military commanders have confirmed recent seaborne and airborne military drills near Taiwan as a “necessary action” following what they call “collusion” between the US and Taipei.

Last week President Biden reiterated American intentions to back Taiwan militarily in the event of an invasion, while Senator Tammy Duckworth arrived for a surprise 3-day visit on Monday.

PLA Commander Shi Yi insisted Washington’s support “will push Taiwan into a dangerous situation” and the US “itself will face serious consequences.”

How long can we stare at Zelenski the dick on the televisions and newspapers and internet of the day without remaining nauseous?

How long can we stare at the ludicrousness of Ukie coping while all around are dying.

Paul Gray has been associated with four US Nazi groups, which was left unmentioned in this 6 times he was featured by Fox News. The network took steps to conceal his identity and celebrated him as a hero as he took out Russians with US-made Javelins https://t.co/3zkGHAznhN pic.twitter.com/wcWVaTsmQp — Alex Rubinstein (@RealAlexRubi) May 31, 2022

How long can we stare at the videos of a small girl killed by Ukies, convinced that she is their enemy. https://t.me/EurasianChoice/14503

How long can we stare into this abyss of dead human beings and the continuing supply of weapons.

https://t.me/EurasianChoice/14507

How long can we stare into the projections of the western madness onto Russia, saying Russia did something, while it is their own actions being projected.

How long before people understand that Russia is rebuilding in the footsteps of the SMO, fixing what is broken. First ship leaves port after liberation of Mariupol — Southern Military District https://tass.com/economy/1458209?utm_source=startpage.com&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=startpage.com&utm_referrer=startpage.com

How long before people stop saying: Russia Should …..

Russia is picking up her own dead and injured and wounded, as well as Ukrainian dead and injured and wounded because the Ukrainians do not even pick up their own dead and injured. Even that! Russia must do for them.

Russia is feeding the people with emergency aid.

Russia is rebuilding areas, farming, villages and cities to a functioning state (Unlike the US NATO and partners in Afghanistan for example).

Russia is the only one that stood up against the odious Nazi ideology and its excesses against humankind, and again is clearing the world of that.

Russia and China are calling out the hypocrisy underneath the ugly and foolish faces of all in the hegemonic declining powers selling lies, by every method that is possible. They mock the evil, they speak against it, they expose it, and they are and will fight against it. That is why the ugly and foolish-faced are running the Cancel Russia campaign because they are being driven into a corner and cannot stand it any longer.

“There is no Russian culture without Russian tanks, #cancel Russia”

In my email box, I receive interesting solicitations. This one came in from the Ukraine:

Hello,

Please can you help me secure my wife and three kids in your country that are currently in danger here in Ukraine? I have enough money available to perfect the mission!

God bless you and Your help to us will reward you 30%.

Thanks.

Name and Rank (which I will not post).

Spam you say? This is a legitimate High Level Ukrainian commander who was even awarded the title of a Hero of the Ukraine and even on Wikipedia, the details fit. A shallow forensics show up that the IP is correct, there are no spam tracks and without detailed forensics, this looks legitimate. If it is, he is asking Russian oriented people for help! Fancy that! Those brave Ukrainian fighters ….

But where is the opposition? We start here — this video is the sitrep for today. Larry took time and recorded a professional video. The most important sentence in there, is: “We Have To Stop This” and it was a cry from the heart.

This is my cry today. How Long? And We have to Stop This!

More opposition: A little about CELAC, the new and building Latin American organization, that stepped up and are stopping it, in the face of Biden’s Summit for the Americas. You all remember the Summit for Democracy?

The hegemon is being shot down, brought down, talked down, financed down, and downing itself. These young people are saying We Have to Stop This!

"We don't have to go along with the charades of what they call 'democracy'. We can defend our own project of integration in the region." @AbeMarquez3 hears from @manolo_realengo ahead of next week's @PeoplesSummit22 pic.twitter.com/Sh3jD07uwj — Kawsachun News (@KawsachunNews) June 1, 2022

To answer the question: How Long? Just a little longer until we start talking about

404-CollectiveWest.

Enjoy your discussion.

