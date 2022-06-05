US main reason behind Lebanon not extracting oil: Hezbollah official

Posted on by uprootedpalestinians

5 Jun 2022

Source: Al Mayadeen Net

By Al Mayadeen English

The head of Hezbollah’s Executive Council says Lebanon can preserve its wealth and victories through the Resistance, which is the strongest and most effective option.

The head of Hezbollah’s Executive Council, Hashem Safi Al-Din

The head of Hezbollah’s Executive Council, Hashem Safi Al-Din, considered on Sunday that Lebanon has the ability and effectiveness to extract its gas and oil, away from all means of pressure that some Lebanese fear.

During a religious ceremony held in South Lebanon, Safi Al-Din pointed out that the United States is the main player against Lebanon extracting its oil wealth.

The Hezbollah official stressed that the Lebanese state should officially and clearly point to its borders and mark the disputed areas, because only then can the Lebanese come together with their resistance, army, and people to claim their rights, whether the US likes it or not.

Unity of Lebanese people is enough to solve crises

Safi El-Din emphasized that the unity of the Lebanese people is enough to solve the crises and the political and economic instability that Lebanon is suffering from, affirming that Lebanon can preserve its wealth and victories through the Resistance, which is the strongest and most effective option.

He added that when dealing with major crises such as oil and gas, the Lebanese need to rise and come together to face all the problems, which is what Hezbollah always calls for.

The head of Hezbollah’s Executive Council said that Hezbollah witnessed good and promising stances from Lebanese officials and new independent representatives. However, these stances need to be implemented in order to protect Lebanon’s rights, Safi Al-Din noted, calling for working on dialogue.

Earlier, Lebanese President Michel Aoun discussed with caretaker Prime Minister Najib Mikati the issue of the entry of the Energean Power vessel into the disputed maritime area with “Israel”, noting that any activity in that area currently constitutes a “hostile act”.

On his part, the Lebanese Defense Minister Maurice Slim considered that the Israeli activity in the disputed area in southern Lebanon “constitutes a challenge and provocation to Lebanon and is a flagrant breach of stability in Southern Lebanon.”

The Minister of Defense said, “Once again, Israel steps on all international laws and norms and is trying to create a fait accompli on the Lebanese borders, thus thwarting the efforts made for the resumption of negotiations to demarcate the southern maritime borders, in which the United States plays the role of mediator, and which are being conducted under the auspices of the United Nations.”

Share this: Share

Facebook

Twitter



Email

Like this: Like Loading... Related

Filed under: Hezbollah, Lebanon, US | Tagged: Lebanon's Gas and Oil, Lebanon's maritime borders, Michel Aoun, Najib Miqati, Sayyed Hashem Safieddine |