Lebanese MP Presents Urgent Draft Law to Amend Southern Maritime Border

Posted on June 6, 2022 by uprootedpalestinians

June 6, 2022

Lebanese MP Hasan Mrad presented on Monday an urgent draft law aimed at including the Line 29 in the country’s official southern maritime border.

“In defense of our country’s sovereignty, and in a bid to preserve legitimate rights of Lebanon’s wealth, I presented a draft law to the Parliament to amend the Article 17 of the law No 163/ 2011,” MP Mrad said in remarks carried by Al-Manar.

The lawmaker noted that the draft law calls for including the Line 29 to be part of the map and coordinates of Lebanon’s territorial waters and Exclusive Economic Waters (EEW).

Lebanon has been engaged in indirect talks- brokered by US energy envoy –  with the Zionist entity on maritime borders.

Lebanese officials have been working to shift negotiations on the southern maritime border from Line 23 to Line 29, stressing that the Line 29 is part of the Lebanese territorial waters.

Source: Al-Manar English Website

Related Posts

Filed under: Lebanon, US | Tagged: , |

«

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

%d bloggers like this: