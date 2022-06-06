Sitrep Operation Z: Back into The Grind while the penny drops in Europe

Posted on by fada1

June 06, 2022

Source

by Saker Staff

Weapons incoming

Russia have struck a major artery for the shipment of NATO weapons from Europe via the Beskidy railway tunnel. The Beskidy Tunnel is a railway tunnel under the Volovets Pass in the Carpathian Mountains. Confirmed by Ukraine itself.

High-precision long-range air-based missiles of the Russian Aerospace Forces have destroyed industrial buildings of the smithy-mechanical plant on the outskirts of Lozovaya (Kharkov Region), where the AFU armoured vehicles were being rebuilt and repaired.

The consequences of the arrival at the Darnitsa car repair plant, which was converted for the repair of equipment and the preparation of Polish tanks for shipment to the front https://t.me/intelslava/30873

Russian Mod states that an An-26 military transport aircraft of the Ukrainian Air Force carrying weapons and military equipment was shot down in the Odessa region.

More here

Share this: Share

Facebook

Twitter



Email

Like this: Like Loading... Related

Filed under: Europe, NATO, Poland, Russia, Ukraine | Tagged: MOD, Odessa, Operation Z., Russian Aerospace Forces, UAF |