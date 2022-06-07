Lebanese Labor Minister: Hezbollah appointed official for demarcation

Posted on by martyrashrakat

Mustafa Bayram, Lebanon’s Labor Minister, says there is a clear national position in Lebanon that refuses any Israeli violation of the country’s riches.

Hezbollah has appointed a major party official to pursue the issue of the demarcation of Lebanon’s borders with “Israel”, after a Greek gas exploration unit drew close to the disputed Karish field, Lebanese Labor Minister Mustafa Bayram said on Tuesday.

During a press conference at the Labor Ministry, Bayram said that the official that was chosen by Hezbollah has vast knowledge in the field of border demarcation and has a team of the most knowledgeable engineers and geographers, who are working night and day.

Bayram noted that there are no details on the person Hezbollah delegated and that he may be simply looking to present a comprehensive vision to his leadership. However, the matter, in terms of decision-making, is left fully up to the Lebanese state, and this falls within the interest of Lebanon and the Lebanese people.

The delegate in question was announced to be the Loyalty to the Resistance Bloc former MP, Nawwaf Moussawi.

He further said that this is a delicate matter, so it’s best to leave things up to political consensus.

A maritime “Shebaa”

Asked about whether this is a scenario of a maritime “Shebaa”, in reference to Lebanese villages in the South still under occupation by “Israel”, Bayram said that this term makes it seem like a new Shebaa has been introduced, whereas this is not the case. This case is a grave threat to Lebanon’s sovereignty.

The US mediator Amos Hochstein, and those concerned in “Israel”, received the necessary messages yesterday that any violation of the disputed areas will not be left without a response, Bayram warned, adding that this will be left up to the Lebanese consensus, which will be drawn from the Lebanese state’s position, and that of the Lebanese people. “Israel” will not be allowed to treat matters up for negotiation as if they were a fait accompli. This is what drove Israeli officials on Monday to clarify that the disputed zone was not violated.

Bayram: “Israel” will not be allowed to profit from gas before Lebanon

Bayram stressed that “Israel” will not be allowed to profit from natural gas resources before Lebanon does, wondering why undisputed zones have not been explored for gas.

According to the Lebanese Labor minister, there is a clear national stance that refuses any Israeli aggression against Lebanon’s wealth, but there is still a need for a clear, united position from a technical standpoint.

As for a reported visit set to take place next week by the US mediator, Bayram said that not much trust is put into what Hochstein says, in accordance with our personal experience, because “Israel’s” interests are a priority for him.

