Russia, Syria conduct joint air exercises

Posted on by martyrashrakat

June 7 2022

Source: Al Mayadeen & Agencies

By Al Mayadeen English

The Russian Ministry of Defense announces that Russian and Syrian pilots are holding joint air exercises to simulate air strikes on hypothetical targets.

Russian military jets are seen at Hmeymim air base in Syria (Reuters)

The Russian Air Force and the Syrian Air Force kicked off on Tuesday their joint air drills that simulate strikes on hypothetical targets in the Syrian airspace, the Russian Defense Ministry said.

“The Russian and Syrian military pilots have conducted a joint drill to intercept air strikes launched by a hypothetical enemy,” Moscow revealed.

The drills included exercises to practice the usage of the Soviet-made MiG-23 fighter jet and the Syrian Air Force’s Su-24 bomber, in addition to the new Russian-made MiG-29 and the Su-35 aircraft.

The two forces practiced launching surface-to-air missiles toward hostile air targets.

Russian foreign minister Sergey Lavrov said on May 26 that Moscow would continue supporting the Syrian leadership in terms of reuniting all Syrian territories.

“In Syria, there are still armed forces’ units of countries no one has invited,” he told RT. “So far, the US army, which has occupied a great part of the eastern bank of the Euphrates river, has established a quasi-state there, directly and explicitly encouraging secession and using for this goal a part of the Kurdish population of Iraq.”

Share this: Share

Facebook

Twitter



Email

Like this: Like Loading... Related

Filed under: Russia, Syria, US | Tagged: Israeli Aggression, SAA, The Zio-temporary entity |