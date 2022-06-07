Will Canadian media report on Ukraine’s kill list (which I’m on)? Will government Canada–so concerned about journalists’ safety–condemn it?

Posted on by martyrashrakat

June 4, 2022

Eva Bartlett

Of course those are rhetorical questions. I know Canada’s corporate-funded & owned media will never show integrity, much less report honestly, much less *not* whitewash the crimes of Ukraine against the people of the Donbass and also Ukrainian people themselves. Journalists of Maverick media, however, were kind enough to reach out to me for an honest interview, expressing shock and concern that Ukraine has such a kill list and that I’m on it.

"A few days before his death, Oles Buzina’s details, including his home address, had been posted on the Canadian-based Mirotvorets website…The people listed on it are recommended for liquidation & arrest…"https://t.co/dQGbIm8iR4 — Eva Karene Bartlett (@EvaKBartlett) May 19, 2022

Meanwhile, Trudeau never speaks about Israel's bombing Palestinian media buildings…https://t.co/qGkVn7h9zn — Eva Karene Bartlett (@EvaKBartlett) May 19, 2022

I was on RT yesterday to discuss the list. I also raised the points that CBC has seemingly no intention to highlight the kill list, instead reaching out to me for what, in my experience with similar corporate owned propagandizing media, would only be an interview to smear me & take my words out of context, as they did to another Canadian journalist not long ago.

As I’ve noted, a CBC stenographer reached out to me after belatedly learning of my involvement with the International Public Tribunal on Ukraine in Moscow in April. The thing is, it wasn’t highly publicized in English, and I didn’t share on my blog or on Telegram or social media in general, for want of a link at the time. So, how did he come across the event? It’s highly unlikely this CBC hack peruses Russian Telegram channels. It’s almost certainly likely he learned of it via Ukraine’s kill list entry on me.

So, instead of reaching out to me to discuss the fact that I, a Canadian journalist, have been listed for assassination by Ukraine, CBC/the hack instead want to highlight my participation in a tribunal to discuss Ukraine’s war crimes–but you can be sure they will distort reality (as CBC can only do) & obfuscate Ukraine’s amply-documented war crimes.

In short, CBC wants to smear me on behalf of Ukraine & its Nazis.

Let’s recall that Canada has funded Ukraine with at least $1 billion; Canada’s Deputy PM Chrystia Freeland is proud of her grandfather who collaborated with Nazis, CBC is very partial government-funded media with a legacy of propagandizing for Canada and selling war.

How cute: instead of doing a report on the fact that Ukraine has me on a kill list for my journalism, Canadian state-funded CBC seems to be gearing up to do a smear on my participation on a tribunal on Ukraine's war crimes.



I'm 99% sure CBC/Joe know of the kill list, because… pic.twitter.com/9QszNRpAIA — Eva Karene Bartlett (@EvaKBartlett) June 2, 2022

I'll not be doing another rebuttal, I can almost guarantee that whatever the stenographers at CBC produce will be copy-paste from previous smears that I've already written rebuttals to.https://t.co/UjXOmUn26M — Eva Karene Bartlett (@EvaKBartlett) June 2, 2022

In fact, CBC is despised by Canadians. There were too many excellent replies on my threads to choose from, but from the many comments it’s clear that more and more people don’t trust the CBC and see it as the propaganda arm of Canada that it is.

The Canadian @CBC is a disgusting outfit, actively making war propaganda, and refusing to protect Canadian journalist @EvaKBartlett who is on the Ukrainian kill list.

CBC refuses to look at documented Ukrainian war crimes against Canadians.

Read the entire thread. Follow Eva. https://t.co/nEEntuwija — Denis Rancourt (@denisrancourt) June 2, 2022

Who would have thought it, the state broadcaster of Canada is more interested in smearing and attacking journalists that doesn't tow the US line, than reporting on them being on a literal kill list by Nazis? https://t.co/gwabmvODKf — Morderkaj (@morderdude) June 2, 2022

cbc has become an all-american warmonger. https://t.co/f1Fj0dcUZ0 — Chris Whitside (@chriswhitside) June 2, 2022

CBC to do some dirty work on Eva's particip. in the new tribunal, yet they compl. disregard the fact that Ukr has her name listed in the Myrotvorets database, where some only remain names now as they have disap/been killed. Whatever happened to Trudeau's recent free press parody? https://t.co/aaU6Kky5ZY — Danijela (@Danijela071) June 3, 2022

Yet another reason to question CBC on their crap journalism. This case is particularly concerning. https://t.co/nnci390qOh — Tammy G (@FrugalNewfie) June 3, 2022

Modern media is nothing more than a paid assassin for power. https://t.co/oUFL41iXbn — vanessa beeley (@VanessaBeeley) June 3, 2022

One of many leftist reasons to de-fund the @CBCNews (whose programming, by the way, sucks hard and everyone knows it). https://t.co/EBPC5Wswyc — Call Me Piyush (@Bobbv_Jindal) June 2, 2022

Here's the backstory for anyone not already familiar with it.https://t.co/fbo8LuRXMe — Daniel Dumbrill (@DanielDumbrill) June 3, 2022

In the DPR in March, 2 French MSM outlets did the same, likewise taking about 3 seconds of a chief physician who spoke of Ukraine occupying his hospital & mining it…but not including those words (nor speaking of Ukraine's 8 years of war on the Donbass)https://t.co/OPrxVRsx45 — Eva Karene Bartlett (@EvaKBartlett) June 3, 2022

Share this: Share

Facebook

Twitter



Email

Like this: Like Loading... Related

Filed under: Al Qaeda, Canada, Freedom of Speech, Journalism, Ukraine, Western Lies | Tagged: CBC, Donbass, Eva Bartlett, Justin Trudeau, Nazi Ukrainian "Azov battalion", The Zio-temporary entity, Western MSM lies, White Helmets |