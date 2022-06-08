Teleconference: National Centre for State Defence Control chaired by General of the Army, Sergei Shoigu

Posted on by fada1

June 07, 2022

National Centre for State Defence Control in Moscow hosts another teleconference of Defence Ministry with the leadership of the Armed Forces, chaired by General of the Army, Sergei Shoigu

Key points🔻

🔹 As for today, 97% of the territory of the Lugansk People’s Republic has been liberated.

🔹 Residential areas of Severodonetsk have been fully liberated. The takeover of its industrial zone and neighbouring settlements continues. The offensive in the Popasnaya direction is developing.

🔹51 units of foreign military equipment have been destroyed during the last 10 days of the special military operation.

🔹 In five days, 126 servicemen of the Armed Forces of Ukraine surrendered, their total number is 6,489 people.

🔹 In Mariupol, water and electricity supply to residential areas is being restored in stages, streets are being cleared and the first social facilities have started to function.

🔹 The Azovstal plant, including its underground facilities, has been completely cleared of mines.

🔹 Berdyansk sea port has started to operate. On behalf of the Supreme Commander-in-Chief they are ready to load grain at these ports.

🔹 The largest nuclear power plant in Europe, Zaporozhye, which can generate up to half of all nuclear power generation capacity of Ukraine, is operating normally.

🔹33 coal mines, 2 oil fields and 14 gas fields taken over by Lugansk and Donetsk people’s republics during the special military operation continue to operate normally. The liberated territories are home to 57% of Ukraine’s steelmaking capacity.

🔹 While retreating, Ukrainian nationalists seek to cause maximum damage to these industries. In turn, the Russian military, while liberating the Donbass, is taking industry facilities under its protection, thus preserving the potential for the development of the region’s economy.

🔹 Joint efforts of the Russian Ministry of Defence and Russian Railways have created conditions for the resumption of full-fledged traffic between Russia, Donbass, Ukraine and Crimea on six railway sections.

🔹 The restoration of transport infrastructure and water supply creates favourable conditions for the development of agricultural sector in the liberated territories.

🔹 More than 27,000 tons of goods have been handed over to civilians.

🔹 During the summer training period, we will pay special attention to new ways of conducting combat operations based on the experience of the special military operation and other armed conflicts, army tactical shooting and first aid on the battlefield.

🔹 47 warships, boats and submarines will take part in the Main Naval Parade to be held in St Petersburg on July 31. Also for the first time, the female crew of the patrol boat Raptor will take part in the parade.

