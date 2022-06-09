Mossad Assassination Unit Commander Likely Killed in Erbil Attack

Posted on by martyrashrakat

June 9 2022

By Staff, Agencies

Some English and Arab news sources reported that the commander of the ‘Israeli’ Mossad assassination unit was killed in a drone attack on several vehicles on a highway in Erbil, in northern Iraq on Wednesday night.

Local media said that in last night drone attack three vehicles were targeted and hit on a highway in Erbil, the Iraqi Kurdistan region.

Hours after the attack was targeted, some English and Arab sources reported that a Mossad team were in the vehicles and were the main target of the drone operation.

According to the IntelSky Twitter account, which specializes in analyzing international risks, global flight tracking and crisis news said that a senior Mossad officer was killed in the attack.

According to IntelSky, Ilak Ron [Asa Flots], the commander of the Mossad Assassination Unit was assassinated in the Kamikaze drone attack.

No group has yet claimed responsibility for the drone strike, and the ‘Israeli’ officials also have not commented on the matter yet.

US troops and bases in Iraq have frequently come under rocket and drone strikes.

Anti-US sentiments have significantly increased in Iraq since the assassination of Iran’s top anti-terror commander Lieutenant General Qassem Soleimani, and his associates in a US drone strike in Baghdad in early 2020.

General Soleimani, commander of the Quds Force of Iran’s Islamic Revolution Guard [IRG], and Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, the second-in-command of PMU, were martyred along with their associates in a US drone strike that was authorized by then-US president Donald Trump near the Baghdad International Airport on January 3, 2020.

Two days after the dastardly assassination, Iraqi lawmakers unanimously approved a bill that required the government to end the presence of all US-led foreign military forces in the Arab country.

Less than a week after the assassination, the IRG launched a volley of ballistic missiles at the Ain al-Assad airbase in western Iraq, in a military operation code-named Operation Martyr Soleimani.

Iran, which vowed ‘hard revenge’ over the killing of its celebrated commander, said the missile strike was only a “first slap” and that would not rest until the US military abandons the region in disgrace.

The US-led coalition has ended its combat mission in Iran, but thousands of soldiers remain in the country in a so-called advisory and training role.

In mid-March, the IRG launched ballistic missiles towards an area in Erbil, which housed secret bases of the Zionist regime’s Mossad spy agency. Reports, quoting Kurdistan region’s intelligence sources, said as many as 12 ballistic missiles were used in the attack.

Also in May, the IRG targeted and destroyed positions of terrorist groups operating near Erbil.

Related Articles/Posts

Share this: Share

Facebook

Twitter



Email

Like this: Like Loading... Related

Filed under: Iran, IRAQ, Kurdistan | Tagged: Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, Ain al-Assad air base, Erbil, IRGC, MOSSAD, Saudi Zionist entity, Suleimani’s Assassination |